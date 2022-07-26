Watch

'The next two stages will be critical' - Cromwell

Published 25 July 2022, 10:45 pm

As the team road captain for Canyon//SRAM Racing, Tiffany Cromwell has told SBS' Gracie Elvin that the next two stages of the Tour de France Femmes will be important for her team.

Tour de France Femmes
