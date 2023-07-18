Watch

Where Vingegaard gained time on Pogacar in the time trial

Published 18 July 2023, 6:30 pm
Bridie O'Donnell and Simon Gerrans analyse where Jonas Vingegaard gained time on his rival Tadej Pogacar during Stage 16 of the Tour de France.
Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
Share

Tour de France picks for you

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE16

Vingegaard demolishes Pogacar and Tour de France field in phenomenal TT showing

Tour de France

02:32

Back injury sees Hindley struggle again

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 15

Can Hindley ride back onto the Tour de France podium?

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 15

Vingegaard v Pogacar battle continues to thrill on Saint Gervais Mont Blanc

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 15

Poels position atop the mountain as Vingegaard continues to hold Pogacar

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 14

Hindley battles injuries as he slips to fourth overall at Tour de France

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 15

Hindley fighting back injury to stay in Tour de France podium battle

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 14

Top contenders react to day of GC fireworks at Tour de France

Tour de France