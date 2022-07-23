Watch

"Yesterday was a very tough day" - Schleck

Published 22 July 2022, 9:00 pm

SBS's Dan jones once again caught up with 2010 Tour de France champion, Andy Schleck, as they discuss the repercussions of yesterday's Stage 18 and what to expect in the final few stages of the Tour.

