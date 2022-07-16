Watch

Sponsored content

Zwift

Zwift PowerUps Tour de France Stage 13

Published 16 July 2022, 3:30 am

David McKenzie gives his rankings for the Zwift PowerUps, following the completion of Stage 13.

Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

Zwift PowerUps Tour de France Stage 12

Caleb rues another opportunity ruined by crash

Zwift PowerUps Tour de France Stage 8

Hamilton excited by Alpe D'huez crowds

Ewan comfortably beats time cut on Stage 12

[COPY 3] Model TDF interview placeholder

The best of the French Alps scenics at the Tour de France

'Missed the grupetto' - Ewan makes time cut