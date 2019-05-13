10+ ways coeliacs can have their cake and eat it too!

Rose and pistachio cake

A few teaspoons of rosewater, a handful of pistachios and a scattering of rose petals take this simple cream-filled sponge to an exotic and delicate place. Rose and pistachio cake Source: Bloomsbury

Chocolate nut halva

Halva meaning "sweet" in Arabic is a tahini-based confection. This version is swirled in with chocolate, almonds and pistachios to get you feeling a little flaky and nutty all at the same time. Chocolate nut halva cake: another great use of tahini. Source: John Laurie

Mandarin hazelnut cake with cream cheese frosting

All hail the mandarin and what better way to pay tribute to it than with this recipe that uses the whole mandarin, yes skin, pith and all. The result is a wonderfully moist, moreish and citrusy cake sure to please. Source: Petrina Tinslay

Chocolate and chestnut fondant

Don't be afraid to ooze in your gluten-free ways. Mastering this fondant recipe will keep those good times rolling, especially when you sink your spoon into something that is both a cake and a sauce. You can prepare these up to 24 hours in advance and do you want to know how good these are? Double-trouble-chocolate-good! Source: Bloomsbury

Strawberry and pistachio ice-cream cake

Ice-cream cakes are always wonderful! And our resident Bakeproof extraordinaire, Anneka Manning gives us a recipe that uses a cheat's strawberry ice cream sandwiched between the orange-scented pistachio meringue. Summertime smiles right here. Source: SBS Food

Flourless lime and almond cake with caramelised limes

This is what happens when you get a little tropical with your cake and no, you don't need to put the lime in the coconut. This tart-like version is slathered with decadent white chocolate icing and topped with caramelised slices of lime for that extra zing! Source: Brett Stevens

Mulberry and lemon yoghurt tart

It's pretty, it's raw and it's fruity; the beauty of this tart recipe from My Darling Lemon Thyme is you can top it with whichever fruit is in season; stone fruits, figs, blood oranges, kiwi fruit and in 30 minutes you can prepare and cook this number, after that, it's all in the chill. Source: Emma Galloway

Orange and almond cake

Another citrus wonder to get you excited. Using whole oranges, you boil them then purée them, skin, pips and all. This cake is moist, gluten and dairy free and is one of SBS Food's Most Popular recipes , so you know it's a goodie. Food Safari's orange almond cake just keeps on giving. Source: Alan Benson

Chocolate and hazelnut truffle cake

Trusty chocolate cake... well, to call this a chocolate cake doesn't really do it justice. This recipe calls for Frangelico as well and this rich and decadent torte is for the supreme chocolate addict. You certainly don't always have to steer clear of such goodness when you are gluten-free. Torta gianduja from Silvia's Cucina. Source: Penguin Australia

Caramel meringue with Cointreau and custard sauce