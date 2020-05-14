13 ways to use bush food in your baking

NAIDOC Week is a national celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, history and culture, and runs from July 2-9 2023.
Baking – from a simple damper that takes only half an hour to deliver you a hot, butter-slathered slice, to a stylish quince and lemon myrtle syrup cake – is the perfect way to explore the incredible array of bush food. These fruits, leaves and spices have been enjoyed by Indigenous Australians for thousands of years, and are increasingly available as traditional landholders build businesses based on seasonal and ethical harvesting. From minty to mellow, and salty to sweet, there’s a whole nation of flavour.
Easy lemon myrtle damper
Here are some of our fave ways to embrace bush foods in your baking.
Great matches with chocolate
Chocolate is a great partner with many bush spices and fruits. But don’t take our word for it… whip up a batch of these by chef Mark Olive and see for yourself! The mint cuts through the sweetness and macadamias add crunch.
Another great idea from Mark Olive is this
Chocolate river mint fudge brownie Source: On Country Kitchen
Bob (Penuka) Taylor's combine his Indigenous heritage and his training as a chef. He makes these outdoors but has also shared an oven alternative for home cooks.
Chocolate and wattleseed self-saucing pudding Source: Derek Swalwell
Wattleseed and quandong puddings Source: Outback Gourmet
no bake, no worries
Wattleseed cheesecake
Cake and a cuppa
Whenever quinces are in season, pull out this recipe for . It's simple to make but so stylish, and it tastes as good as it looks. Lemon myrtle-poached quinces decorate the top, and the extra syrup from the poached quince is used to flavour the cake batter. More syrup is poured over the cake when it comes out of the oven.
This also feels like just the spot to mention some spice drinks options – you can buy an increasing range of bush food teas, or make your own
Quince and lemon myrtle syrup cake Source: Alan Benson
Turmeric and lemon myrtle tea Source: On Country Kitchen
Beautiful bikkies
This by Rebecca Sullivan adds two very Australian delights - macadamia nuts and wattleseeds - to this much-loved Australian biscuit.
Wattleseed and macadamia ANZAC biscuits by Rebecca Sullivan of Warndu Source: Warndu
Bush gingerbread
Here's a gingerbread 'house' with an Aussie twist: made from a dough flavoured with lemon myrtle, along with other sweet spices (the 'soil' is made from crushed biscuits). It's part of our , which, along with a mosque, pagoda and log cabin, also features and a .
Gingerbread outback tent. Source: China Squirrel
Pair it with pastry
Redbush apples, also known as djarduk among other names, are , and the rest of Australia is beginning to discover it too. At Darwin's Speaker's Corner Café, they use them in , which are simple wattleseed pastry parcels filled with a mixture of cooked apple and bush apple pieces.
Mark Olive brings two cultures together on a plate with his , which also uses a lush lemon aspen syrup.
Red bush apple bundles Source: Ben Ward / Jimmy Shu's Taste of the Territory
And anyone who loves lemon curd will love Olive's Native to northern Queensland, the lemon aspen trees' tart, aromatic fruit is perfect in a rich curd, where the strong lime-lemon-grapefruit flavour balances the sweetness perfectly.
Macadamia baklava Source: Supplied
Lemon aspen curd tartlets Source: On Country Kitchen
Breads and dampers
Think of , from the book by Rebecca Sullivan & Damien Coulthard, as the easiest of ways to try different bush spices. It's a simple loaf made with oil, water, SR flour, salt and some spice. Try wattleseed, lemon myrtle, strawberry gum, bush tomato or saltbush. It takes only about half an hour to make and as the pair say, "damper is always best eaten hot with lashings of butter".
A flurry of Indigenous flavours come together in chef Mark Olive's , from his NITV show On Country Kitchen. He uses five different bush foods in the tapenade, and dried sea parsley in the herb damper.
Damien’s damper Source: Warndu Mai (Good Food)
And thisis a favourite at the campfire dinners hosted by Geoff 'Marksie' Mark. "The roast wattleseed gives the bread a slight hazelnut flavour," Marksie says.
Mark Olive's damper Source: NITV
Chocolate lovers, this one's for you: Mark Olive's . The dough is rolled out into a rectangle and covered with bits of lemon myrtle chocolate then rolled into a log. A dusting of dried lemon myrtle and caster sugar goes on top before baking. It makes for an easy but indulgent breakfast or brunch.
Cheese-topped wattleseed loaf Source: Outback Gourmet
To round it all out, if you're looking for a bush food-flavoured jam for your damper, how about these recipes for or a tart-sweet .
Lemon myrtle chocolate damper Source: On Country Kitchen
Rosella jam Source: Feast magazine