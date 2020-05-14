Blog

13 ways to use bush food in your baking

From luscious river mint fudge brownies to lemon myrtle cakes and wattleseed puds, there is a world of flavours on our doorstep for your next easy bake.

Quince and lemon myrtle syrup cake

Quince and lemon myrtle syrup cake Source: Alan Benson

NAIDOC Week is a national celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, history and culture, and runs from July 2-9 2023.

 

Baking – from a simple damper that takes only half an hour to deliver you a hot, butter-slathered slice, to a stylish quince and lemon myrtle syrup cake – is the perfect way to explore the incredible array of bush food. These fruits, leaves and spices have been enjoyed by Indigenous Australians for thousands of years, and are increasingly available as traditional landholders build businesses based on seasonal and ethical harvesting. From minty to mellow, and salty to sweet, there’s a whole nation of flavour.
Easy lemon myrtle damper

Here are some of our fave ways to embrace bush foods in your baking.

Great matches with chocolate

Chocolate is a great partner with many bush spices and fruits. But don’t take our word for it… whip up a batch of these
chocolate river mint fudge brownies
by chef Mark Olive and see for yourself! The mint cuts through the sweetness and macadamias add crunch.
Chocolate river mint fudge brownie
Chocolate river mint fudge brownie Source: On Country Kitchen
Another great idea from Mark Olive is this
chocolate and wattleseed self-saucing pudding
. Who doesn’t love a rich gooey choc pud!
Chocolate and wattleseed self-saucing pudding
Chocolate and wattleseed self-saucing pudding Source: Derek Swalwell
And while we’re talking pudding, here’s another good one. Bob (Penuka) Taylor’s
campfire meals and tours
combine his Indigenous heritage and his training as a chef. He makes these
wattleseed and quandong puddings with white chocolate
outdoors but has also shared an oven alternative for home cooks.
Wattleseed and quandong puddings
Wattleseed and quandong puddings Source: Outback Gourmet
no bake, no worries

Wattleseed cheesecake

Cake and a cuppa

Whenever quinces are in season, pull out this recipe for 
quince and lemon myrtle syrup cake
. It’s simple to make but so stylish, and it tastes as good as it looks. Lemon myrtle-poached quinces decorate the top, and the extra syrup from the poached quince is used to flavour the cake batter. More syrup is poured over the cake when it comes out of the oven.
Quince and lemon myrtle syrup cake
Quince and lemon myrtle syrup cake Source: Alan Benson
This also feels like just the spot to mention some spice drinks options – you can buy an increasing range of bush food teas, or make your own 
gum leaf tea
turmeric and lemon myrtle tea
, or 
hot toddy with wattleseed and bush honey
.
Immune-boosting turmeric and lemon myrtle tea
Turmeric and lemon myrtle tea Source: On Country Kitchen

Beautiful bikkies

This
recipe
by Rebecca Sullivan adds two very Australian delights - macadamia nuts and wattleseeds - to this much-loved Australian biscuit.
ANZAC Wattleseed and Macadamia Biscuts
Wattleseed and macadamia ANZAC biscuits by Rebecca Sullivan of Warndu Source: Warndu

Bush gingerbread

Here’s a gingerbread ‘house’ with an Aussie twist:
a camp tent
made from a dough flavoured with lemon myrtle, along with other sweet spices (the 'soil' is made from crushed biscuits). It’s part of our
Gingerbread Houses of the World Series
, which, along with a mosque, pagoda and log cabin, also features
a bush shack made with lemon myrtle gingerbread
and a
gingerbread ute made with a wattleseed-flavoured dough
.
Gingerbread outback tent
Gingerbread outback tent. Source: China Squirrel

Pair it with pastry

Redbush apples, also known as djarduk among other names, are
a fruit that’s becoming popular in the Northern Territory
, and the rest of Australia is beginning to discover it too. At Darwin’s Speaker’s Corner Café, they use them in
bush apple bundles
, which are simple wattleseed pastry parcels filled with a mixture of cooked apple and bush apple pieces.
red bush apple bundles
Red bush apple bundles Source: Ben Ward / Jimmy Shu's Taste of the Territory
Mark Olive brings two cultures together on a plate with his
macadamia baklava
, which also uses a lush lemon aspen syrup.
Indigenous Food On Country Kitchen Kriol Kitchen NITV Native Ingredients
Macadamia baklava Source: Supplied
And anyone who loves lemon curd will love Olive’s
lemon aspen curd tartlets.
Native to northern Queensland, the lemon aspen trees' tart, aromatic fruit is perfect in a rich curd, where the strong lime-lemon-grapefruit flavour balances the sweetness perfectly.
Lemon aspen curd tartlets
Lemon aspen curd tartlets Source: On Country Kitchen

Breads and dampers

Think of
Damien’s damper
, from the book
Warndu Mai (Good Food)
 by Rebecca Sullivan & Damien Coulthard, as the easiest of ways to try different bush spices. It’s a simple loaf made with oil, water, SR flour, salt and some spice. Try wattleseed, lemon myrtle, strawberry gum, bush tomato or saltbush. It takes only about half an hour to make and as the pair say, “damper is always best eaten hot with lashings of butter”.
Damien’s Damper
Damien’s damper Source: Warndu Mai (Good Food)
A flurry of Indigenous flavours come together in chef Mark Olive’s
bush-style damper with tapenade
, from his NITV show On Country Kitchen. He uses five different bush foods in the tapenade, and dried sea parsley in the herb damper.
On Country Kitchen
Mark Olive's damper Source: NITV
And this
cheese-topped wattleseed loaf
is a favourite at the campfire dinners hosted by Geoff ‘Marksie’ Mark. “The roast wattleseed gives the bread a slight hazelnut flavour,” Marksie says.
Wattleseed damper
Cheese-topped wattleseed loaf Source: Outback Gourmet
Chocolate lovers, this one's for you: Mark Olive’s
lemon myrtle chocolate damper
. The dough is rolled out into a rectangle and covered with bits of lemon myrtle chocolate then rolled into a log. A dusting of dried lemon myrtle and caster sugar goes on top before baking. It makes for an easy but indulgent breakfast or brunch.
Lemon myrtle chocolate damper
Lemon myrtle chocolate damper Source: On Country Kitchen
To round it all out, if you’re looking for a bush food-flavoured jam for your damper, how about these recipes for 
gubinge jam
or a tart-sweet
rosella jam
.
Rosella jam
Rosella jam Source: Feast magazine
More bush food baking

Bush tomato damper

Peach and macadamia muffins with lemon glaze

Lemon myrtle Dutch baby

Published 14 May 2020
Updated 4 July 2023
