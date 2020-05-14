13 ways to use bush food in your baking

NAIDOC Week is a national celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, history and culture, and runs from July 2 -9 2023.











Baking – from a simple damper that takes only half an hour to deliver you a hot, butter-slathered slice, to a stylish quince and lemon myrtle syrup cake – is the perfect way to explore the incredible array of bush food. These fruits, leaves and spices have been enjoyed by Indigenous Australians for thousands of years, and are increasingly available as traditional landholders build businesses based on seasonal and ethical harvesting. From minty to mellow, and salty to sweet, there’s a whole nation of flavour.

Here are some of our fave ways to embrace bush foods in your baking.

Great matches with chocolate

Chocolate is a great partner with many bush spices and fruits. But don’t take our word for it… whip up a batch of these chocolate river mint fudge brownies by chef Mark Olive and see for yourself! The mint cuts through the sweetness and macadamias add crunch. Chocolate river mint fudge brownie Source: On Country Kitchen Another great idea from Mark Olive is this chocolate and wattleseed self-saucing pudding . Who doesn’t love a rich gooey choc pud! Chocolate and wattleseed self-saucing pudding Source: Derek Swalwell And while we’re talking pudding, here’s another good one. Bob (Penuka) Taylor’s campfire meals and tours combine his Indigenous heritage and his training as a chef. He makes these wattleseed and quandong puddings with white chocolate outdoors but has also shared an oven alternative for home cooks. Wattleseed and quandong puddings Source: Outback Gourmet

Cake and a cuppa

Whenever quinces are in season, pull out this recipe for quince and lemon myrtle syrup cake . It’s simple to make but so stylish, and it tastes as good as it looks. Lemon myrtle-poached quinces decorate the top, and the extra syrup from the poached quince is used to flavour the cake batter. More syrup is poured over the cake when it comes out of the oven. Quince and lemon myrtle syrup cake Source: Alan Benson This also feels like just the spot to mention some spice drinks options – you can buy an increasing range of bush food teas, or make your own gum leaf tea , turmeric and lemon myrtle tea , or hot toddy with wattleseed and bush honey . Turmeric and lemon myrtle tea Source: On Country Kitchen

Beautiful bikkies

This recipe by Rebecca Sullivan adds two very Australian delights - macadamia nuts and wattleseeds - to this much-loved Australian biscuit. Wattleseed and macadamia ANZAC biscuits by Rebecca Sullivan of Warndu Source: Warndu

Pair it with pastry

Redbush apples, also known as djarduk among other names, are a fruit that’s becoming popular in the Northern Territory , and the rest of Australia is beginning to discover it too. At Darwin’s Speaker’s Corner Café, they use them in bush apple bundles , which are simple wattleseed pastry parcels filled with a mixture of cooked apple and bush apple pieces. Red bush apple bundles Source: Ben Ward / Jimmy Shu's Taste of the Territory Mark Olive brings two cultures together on a plate with his macadamia baklava , which also uses a lush lemon aspen syrup. Macadamia baklava Source: Supplied And anyone who loves lemon curd will love Olive’s lemon aspen curd tartlets. Native to northern Queensland, the lemon aspen trees' tart, aromatic fruit is perfect in a rich curd, where the strong lime-lemon-grapefruit flavour balances the sweetness perfectly. Lemon aspen curd tartlets Source: On Country Kitchen

