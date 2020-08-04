18 Mexican desserts you'll want to know (and devour)

--- See these and many more Mexican favourites in Pati’s Mexican Table , 3.30pm weekdays on SBS Food and on SBS On Demand ; see the flower cookies on Monday 3 August ---





Did someone say cake?



1. Marbled tres leches cake

Click here to see the recipe.





A strong contender for the title of Mexico's favourite dessert, the three milks (condensed, evaporated and full cream) cake will have jaws dropped, lips licked and plates clean.



Source: Pati's Mexican Table

2. Sweet Mexican corn cake (pastel de elote)

Click here to see the recipe.





Cake, not bread - this one is neither savoury nor dry. Blurring the line between cake and pudding, the juicy corn and condensed milk give an almost custard-like texture and density.



Source: Alan Benson

3. Strawberry meringue cake (mostachon de fresa)

Click here to see the recipe.





Topped with a cream cheese icing and fresh strawberries, this cake looks and tastes amazing. Like a Mexican-ised pavlova, the base is crisp thanks to the biscuits and walnuts crushed into the meringue.



Strawberry meringue cake (mostachon de fresa) Source: Feast magazine

4. Dulce de leche cheesecake

Click here to see the recipe.





There's that delicious dulce de leche (basically a caramel) again! Topped with crushed pecans and filled with a rich cream cheese filling, this cake has surprisingly few ingredients, just allow a few hours for chilling.



Source: Pati's Mexican Table

5. Chocolate chilli cake

Click here to view the recipe.





One for the more adventurous and experienced cook, this cake is fairly involved. It's believed that the Aztecs of Mexico were the first to pair chocolate and chilli, leading to this modern marvel.



Source: Feast / John Laurie

6. Mexican chocoflan

Click here to view the recipe.





Flan or cake? With this hybrid dessert, you'll be asking '¿por qué no los dos? This treasure has three layers: dulce de leche atop vanilla flan atop a moist chocolate cake. Why not both, indeed!



Source: Alan Benson Talkin' tarts



7. Mayan chocolate tart

Click here to view the recipe.





The Mayans are believed to be the first ones to grind cocoa beans to create chocolate. We owe them big time, so why not honour them by baking this tart of rich chocolate, chilli and cinnamon.



Mayan chocolate tart Source: Petrina Tinslay

8. Chardonnay mango pecan tart

Click here to view the recipe.





Glazed with chardonnay and stunningly tropical, this recipe was inspired by a chef's trip to central Mexico. You can even buy a frozen pastry shell to spend less time cooking and more time eating.



Chardonnay mango tart Source: Pati's Mexican Table

9. Ancho chilli and date chocolate tart

Click here to view the recipe.





There's that choc chilli combo again, and for good reason. The chocolate and sweet dates subdue the chilli's power, while still leaving a distinct flavour. It's even got a little rum in it - you can't go wrong.



Doughnuts, anyone?



10. Pecan and cinnamon doughnuts with coffee anglaise

Click here to view the recipe.





Unlike Western doughnuts, these buñuelos don't just stick to one shape. To be found as flat discs, large rings or simply a ball of fried pastry goodness, make them your way with this spiced-up recipe.



Source: SBS Food

11. Mexican chocolate doughnuts

Click here to view the recipe.





To make these filled doughnuts, you'll need a special pan. But don't fret if your kitchen isn't equipped with such an apparatus, simply make them like pancakes and use the filling as a topping - no one should be missing out on this warm chocolate bliss.



Fill these donas de chocolate Mexicano with dulce de leche, jam or chocolate spread. Source: Pati's Mexican Table We all scream for...



12. Fried cinnamon ice-cream

Click here to view the recipe.





Adding further proof to the argument that everything is better deep-fried, these balls of crispy coated ice cream are flavoured with cinnamon and drizzled with honey. In other words, they're perfect!



Source: Brett Stevens

13. Mexican chocolate and cinnamon ice-cream sandwich

Click here to view the recipe.





Cinnamon plays a big part in this dessert of creamy delight, with vanilla and cloves lending a hand to up the spice game. An indulgent end to a Mexican feast, just remember to prepare a day ahead.



Mexican chocolate and cinnamon ice-cream sandwich Source: Benito Martin

14. Strawberries-and-cream icy poles

Click here to view the recipe.





Vibrant, tasty and wonderfully refreshing, these icy poles are sold across Mexico as a delicious cool treat. Usually made for a hot summers day, but really, what's stopping you enjoying one in the wintertime?



15. Salted caramel ice-cream churros tacos

Click here to view the recipe.





Ok, what? There aren't actually tacos involved here, just churro dough pipped flat in the shape of a taco, so you can fold it over your ice-cream and eat them together. Get ready for a blood sugar spike and some seriously sticky fingers!



Source: Paul Wilson Bread, not just for sandwiches



16. Bread of the dead (pan de muertos)

Click here to view the recipe.





While sinister-sounding, the Day of the Dead is a festival of fun and celebration across the country. Part of the fun is the food, like this bread - a Mexican version of brioche. Sweet and spiced with anise and orange, just rip into chunks, dip in some Mexican hot chocolate and enjoy.



17. Bread pudding

Click here to view the recipe.





Similar to bread and butter pudding from the UK, this is a Good Friday special. Don't be put off by the inclusion of queso (cheese), it's a delicious surprise.



Source: Chris Chen

18. Kings' wreath

Click here for the recipe.



