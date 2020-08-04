Blog

18 Mexican desserts you'll want to know (and devour)

Corn chips, beans, tortillas - all Mexican savoury favourites. But Mexico also has a sweet tooth, and you won't want to miss out.

Mexican chocoflan

Source: Alan Benson

Did someone say cake?

1. Marbled tres leches cake

Click
here
to see the recipe.

A strong contender for the title of Mexico's favourite dessert, the three milks (condensed, evaporated and full cream) cake will have jaws dropped, lips licked and plates clean.
Marbled tres leches cake
Source: Pati's Mexican Table

2. Sweet Mexican corn cake (pastel de elote)

Click
here
to see the recipe.

Cake, not bread - this one is neither savoury nor dry. Blurring the line between cake and pudding, the juicy corn and condensed milk give an almost custard-like texture and density.
Sweet Mexican corn cake (pastel de elote)
Source: Alan Benson

3. Strawberry meringue cake (mostachon de fresa)

Click
here
to see the recipe.

Topped with a cream cheese icing and fresh strawberries, this cake looks and tastes amazing. Like a Mexican-ised pavlova, the base is crisp thanks to the biscuits and walnuts crushed into the meringue.
Strawberry meringue cake (mostachon de fresa)
Strawberry meringue cake (mostachon de fresa) Source: Feast magazine

4. Dulce de leche cheesecake

Click
here
to see the recipe.

There's that delicious dulce de leche (basically a caramel) again! Topped with crushed pecans and filled with a rich cream cheese filling, this cake has surprisingly few ingredients, just allow a few hours for chilling.
Dulce de leche cheesecake
Source: Pati's Mexican Table

5. Chocolate chilli cake

Click
here
to view the recipe.

One for the more adventurous and experienced cook, this cake is fairly involved. It's believed that the Aztecs of Mexico were the first to pair chocolate and chilli, leading to this modern marvel.
Chocolate-Chilli-Cake.jpg
Source: Feast / John Laurie

6. Mexican chocoflan

Click
here
to view the recipe.

Flan or cake? With this hybrid dessert, you'll be asking '¿por qué no los dos? This treasure has three layers: dulce de leche atop vanilla flan atop a moist chocolate cake. Why not both, indeed!
Mexican chocoflan
Source: Alan Benson
Talkin' tarts 

7. Mayan chocolate tart

Click
here
to view the recipe.

The Mayans are believed to be the first ones to grind cocoa beans to create chocolate. We owe them big time, so why not honour them by baking this tart of rich chocolate, chilli and cinnamon.
Mayan chocolate tart
Mayan chocolate tart Source: Petrina Tinslay

8. Chardonnay mango pecan tart

Click
here
to view the recipe.

Glazed with chardonnay and stunningly tropical, this recipe was inspired by a chef's trip to central Mexico. You can even buy a frozen pastry shell to spend less time cooking and more time eating.
Chardonnay mango tart
Chardonnay mango tart Source: Pati's Mexican Table

9. Ancho chilli and date chocolate tart

Click
here
to view the recipe.

There's that choc chilli combo again, and for good reason. The chocolate and sweet dates subdue the chilli's power, while still leaving a distinct flavour. It's even got a little rum in it - you can't go wrong.
Ancho_chilli_choc_tart.jpg
Doughnuts, anyone? 

10. Pecan and cinnamon doughnuts with coffee anglaise

Click
here
to view the recipe.

Unlike Western doughnuts, these buñuelos don't just stick to one shape. To be found as flat discs, large rings or simply a ball of fried pastry goodness, make them your way with this spiced-up recipe.
Pecan and cinnamon doughnuts
Source: SBS Food

11. Mexican chocolate doughnuts

Click
here
to view the recipe.

To make these filled doughnuts, you'll need a special pan. But don't fret if your kitchen isn't equipped with such an apparatus, simply make them like pancakes and use the filling as a topping - no one should be missing out on this warm chocolate bliss.
Mexican chocolate doughnuts
Fill these donas de chocolate Mexicano with dulce de leche, jam or chocolate spread. Source: Pati's Mexican Table
We all scream for... 

12. Fried cinnamon ice-cream

Click
here
to view the recipe.

Adding further proof to the argument that everything is better deep-fried, these balls of crispy coated ice cream are flavoured with cinnamon and drizzled with honey. In other words, they're perfect!
Fried cinnamon ice-cream
Source: Brett Stevens

13. Mexican chocolate and cinnamon ice-cream sandwich

Click
here
to view the recipe.

Cinnamon plays a big part in this dessert of creamy delight, with vanilla and cloves lending a hand to up the spice game. An indulgent end to a Mexican feast, just remember to prepare a day ahead.
Mexican chocolate and cinnamon ice-cream sandwich
Mexican chocolate and cinnamon ice-cream sandwich Source: Benito Martin

14. Strawberries-and-cream icy poles

Click
here
to view the recipe.

Vibrant, tasty and wonderfully refreshing, these icy poles are sold across Mexico as a delicious cool treat. Usually made for a hot summers day, but really, what's stopping you enjoying one in the wintertime?
strawberries-and-cream-icy-poles.jpg

15. Salted caramel ice-cream churros tacos

Click
here
to view the recipe.

Ok, what? There aren't actually tacos involved here, just churro dough pipped flat in the shape of a taco, so you can fold it over your ice-cream and eat them together. Get ready for a blood sugar spike and some seriously sticky fingers!
Salted caramel ice-cream churros tacos
Source: Paul Wilson
Bread, not just for sandwiches 

16. Bread of the dead (pan de muertos)

Click
here
to view the recipe.

While sinister-sounding, the Day of the Dead is a festival of fun and celebration across the country. Part of the fun is the food, like this bread - a Mexican version of brioche. Sweet and spiced with anise and orange, just rip into chunks, dip in some Mexican hot chocolate and enjoy.
SBSFood_07-03-20147056.jpg

17. Bread pudding

Click
here
to view the recipe.

Similar to bread and butter pudding from the UK, this is a Good Friday special. Don't be put off by the inclusion of queso (cheese), it's a delicious surprise.
Bread pudding (capirotada)
Source: Chris Chen

18. Kings' wreath

Click
here
for the recipe.

There's a theme here: Mexicans love food and they love celebrations. El Dia de Reyes (day of kings) is celebrated in January, where this bread-y wreath is sure to make an appearance. What's more, a small doll is hidden within, and he who finds it in their slice is to host a party for yet another festival in February. Being Mexican must be exhausting!
SBS1211_p60c.jpg
Go Mexico!

