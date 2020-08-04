18 Mexican desserts you'll want to know (and devour)

--- See these and many more Mexican favourites in Pati’s Mexican Table, 3.30pm weekdays on SBS Food and on ; see the flower cookies on Monday 3 August ---
Did someone say cake?
1. Marbled tres leches cake
A strong contender for the title of Mexico's favourite dessert, the three milks (condensed, evaporated and full cream) cake will have jaws dropped, lips licked and plates clean.
2. Sweet Mexican corn cake (pastel de elote)
Cake, not bread - this one is neither savoury nor dry. Blurring the line between cake and pudding, the juicy corn and condensed milk give an almost custard-like texture and density.
3. Strawberry meringue cake (mostachon de fresa)
Topped with a cream cheese icing and fresh strawberries, this cake looks and tastes amazing. Like a Mexican-ised pavlova, the base is crisp thanks to the biscuits and walnuts crushed into the meringue.
4. Dulce de leche cheesecake
There's that delicious dulce de leche (basically a caramel) again! Topped with crushed pecans and filled with a rich cream cheese filling, this cake has surprisingly few ingredients, just allow a few hours for chilling.
5. Chocolate chilli cake
One for the more adventurous and experienced cook, this cake is fairly involved. It's believed that the Aztecs of Mexico were the first to pair chocolate and chilli, leading to this modern marvel.
6. Mexican chocoflan
Flan or cake? With this hybrid dessert, you'll be asking '¿por qué no los dos? This treasure has three layers: dulce de leche atop vanilla flan atop a moist chocolate cake. Why not both, indeed!
Talkin' tarts
7. Mayan chocolate tart
The Mayans are believed to be the first ones to grind cocoa beans to create chocolate. We owe them big time, so why not honour them by baking this tart of rich chocolate, chilli and cinnamon.
8. Chardonnay mango pecan tart
Glazed with chardonnay and stunningly tropical, this recipe was inspired by a chef's trip to central Mexico. You can even buy a frozen pastry shell to spend less time cooking and more time eating.
9. Ancho chilli and date chocolate tart
There's that choc chilli combo again, and for good reason. The chocolate and sweet dates subdue the chilli's power, while still leaving a distinct flavour. It's even got a little rum in it - you can't go wrong.
Doughnuts, anyone?
10. Pecan and cinnamon doughnuts with coffee anglaise
Unlike Western doughnuts, these buñuelos don't just stick to one shape. To be found as flat discs, large rings or simply a ball of fried pastry goodness, make them your way with this spiced-up recipe.
11. Mexican chocolate doughnuts
To make these filled doughnuts, you'll need a special pan. But don't fret if your kitchen isn't equipped with such an apparatus, simply make them like pancakes and use the filling as a topping - no one should be missing out on this warm chocolate bliss.
We all scream for...
12. Fried cinnamon ice-cream
Adding further proof to the argument that everything is better deep-fried, these balls of crispy coated ice cream are flavoured with cinnamon and drizzled with honey. In other words, they're perfect!
13. Mexican chocolate and cinnamon ice-cream sandwich
Cinnamon plays a big part in this dessert of creamy delight, with vanilla and cloves lending a hand to up the spice game. An indulgent end to a Mexican feast, just remember to prepare a day ahead.
14. Strawberries-and-cream icy poles
Vibrant, tasty and wonderfully refreshing, these icy poles are sold across Mexico as a delicious cool treat. Usually made for a hot summers day, but really, what's stopping you enjoying one in the wintertime?
15. Salted caramel ice-cream churros tacos
Ok, what? There aren't actually tacos involved here, just churro dough pipped flat in the shape of a taco, so you can fold it over your ice-cream and eat them together. Get ready for a blood sugar spike and some seriously sticky fingers!
Bread, not just for sandwiches
16. Bread of the dead (pan de muertos)
While sinister-sounding, the Day of the Dead is a festival of fun and celebration across the country. Part of the fun is the food, like this bread - a Mexican version of brioche. Sweet and spiced with anise and orange, just rip into chunks, dip in some Mexican hot chocolate and enjoy.
17. Bread pudding
Similar to bread and butter pudding from the UK, this is a Good Friday special. Don't be put off by the inclusion of queso (cheese), it's a delicious surprise.
18. Kings' wreath
There's a theme here: Mexicans love food and they love celebrations. El Dia de Reyes (day of kings) is celebrated in January, where this bread-y wreath is sure to make an appearance. What's more, a small doll is hidden within, and he who finds it in their slice is to host a party for yet another festival in February. Being Mexican must be exhausting!