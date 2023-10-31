More fresh food and travel are coming to the SBS menu in 2024

--- Stream all things food, travel, recipes and more right now at SBS On Demand . ---





Featuring new adventures, vibrant stories and the cooking comforts that we all yearn to enjoy - like devouring Dan Hong's cheeseburger spring rolls while watching him make it right in front of our eyes - here's what the SBS Food and SBS On Demand menu looks like in 2024. #BYOtupperware



THE rolls we're talking about Dan Hong's cheeseburger spring rolls

The Cook Up with Adam Liaw

Adam Liaw is certainly part of our SBS family and it's safe to say that The Cook Up (still the largest SBS commission ever) has brought much joy and confidence to everyone's kitchen - including ours! With over 570 episodes and 1700+ recipes in the can, season 6 is in full swing and you can expect more guests, more banter, more reasons to make every night a dinner occasion, and yes, more recipes! This half-hour of power every weeknight is weaving its way into the Australian psyche one quick dinner at a time and it's a series that continues to prove that dinners can be achievable, and sensational. Season 6 is coming to our screens from February 2024 and until then you can stream all the episodes now at SBS On Demand.



The Streets: Hong Kong

If you loved all the recipes from season 1 , well you're in luck as Dan Hong is packing his passport and hitting the streets of Hong Kong! From fish balls to egg tarts, watch as Dan joins the queues that snake along food stalls and hole-in-the-walls as he gives us an insider's look at some of the must-eats around Hong Kong. One to add to your travel list - we promise! Stream The Streets with Dan Hong now.





Guillaume's French Atlantic

We sampled the delicacies that Guillaume Brahimi shared from Paris (including a rich French onion soup recipe that we simply can't ignore), and this time, Guillaume transports us to The Atlantic Coast of France, discovering its rich history, culture, and unforgettable food. From the hearty and unique Pays Basques, the aristocratic Bordeaux region, and the beauty of bourgeois Normandy, all the way to the Brittany coastline. Watch as he lives like one of the locals, searches for the best produce, and turns it all into incredible dishes to share with his newfound friends. C'est bon! Stream Guillaume's Paris now.





Silvia's Tastes Like Home

All hail the host who ran wild with passata, pasta and sheets of flaky pastry and showed us how to Cook Like an Italian . Silvia Colloca returns with a new 10-part series that blends the cherished tastes of her heritage with the vibrant stories of Italians in Australia today. Expect wonderful recipes, and heart-warming nostalgia all combined with Silvia's kitchen charm. Stream all 3 seasons of Cook Like an Italian now.





Plat du Tour

For 21 days every year, the most beautiful sporting event captivates Australian screens. For our food-loving audience, the Tour de France is much more than a cycling race, it's a reason to celebrate French food, French travel and a French table setting like no other. Host and chef Guillaume Brahimi is back to take us on a delectable journey, as he creates a beautiful dish inspired by the location of each stage. Comptez sur nous! Stream all the seasons & bookmark the fantastic recipes now.





Potato and cheese, we're looking at you. Credit: Stefanie Forester

Taste of the Tropics

Taste of the Tropics is a Screen Queensland initiative delivered by Screenworks in association with SBS and supported by Cutting Edge. The initiative empowers three mid-career film-making teams from North and Far North Queensland to create a captivating and distinctive episode that showcases their unique interpretation of the Taste of the Tropics. From vibrant produce and breathtaking landscapes to a celebration of Country and heart-warming culinary traditions, this 3 x 30-minute collection inspires plenty of homegrown appreciation.





PLUS more...

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy S2

Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning actor Stanley Tucci indulges his passion for Italian cooking as he explores the stories and people behind one of the world’s most popular cuisines in the second season of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy . And if you missed season one, don't worry, it's streaming now at SBS On Demand. We've got you covered!



In The Spirit with Lindsay & Curtis

Chef Curtis Stone and his wife, actress Lindsay Price-Stone, are the ultimate dinner party duo. They know the antipasto that will fly off the plate, the hottest wine pairing, and the environment that brings a party all together. Now, they’re extending YOU an invitation to get In the Spirit with Lindsay & Curtis . Join Curtis, Lindsay, and a host of their famous, celebrity friends, for a holiday party full of intimate conversations surrounding time-honoured traditions and unique heritages. You'll make memories (and food!) — and maybe even get some tips on how to throw a cracker of a holiday celebration of your own.



Nadiya’s Simple Spices

Great British Bake Off series 6 winner Nadiya Hussain has already delivered Fast Flavours and Everyday Baking in the form of comforting bakes and epic cakes, and now this new series will see the beloved TV chef set out to "simplify spices for the nation". Watch as Nadiya uses eight simple spices to transform bland dishes into flavourful meals and give us some tips on how to cook with spices effortlessly along the way.



Malaysia Gourmet with Justine Schofield

This new 8-part series sees Justine Schofield explore the rich tapestry of Malay, Chinese, Indian, and indigenous flavours as she dives into the heart of Malaysia. From bustling markets to tranquil beaches, watch as Justine immerses herself in local traditions, learns from talented chefs, and creates mouth-watering Malaysian dishes in some incredibly beautiful locations.



Michel Roux's French Country Kitchen S3

Michel Roux takes us on a culinary adventure through the South of France to create the simple French food he loves to eat when he’s relaxing on holiday. Following Michel to a rural retreat in the Ardeche where he escapes each summer, he will share how he likes to cook simple French country cooking from home. This series is perfect for times when the South of France isn't somewhere you can skip to for a quick weekend away. Stream French Country Cooking now .



Mary Makes It Easy S3

The kitchen is Mary Berg’s happy place and because of this series, it's ours as well. Whether you’re bored with your repertoire or not quite confident to try something new, this brand-new season is all about step-by-step recipes guaranteed to impress without the stress.



Remarkable Places to Eat S3