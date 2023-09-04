Australia's oldest cookbook will delight and shock you

--- Take a trip around Australia with Adam & Poh's Great Australian Bites , streaming free from Tuesday 8 August on SBS On Demand . Catch the series on SBS Food at 8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays 8.30pm on SBS. ---







Binging on period dramas is so yesterday. If you want to watch the world unfold in another era and judge the dramatic rights and wrongs of history, jump online and flick through the historically stained pages of Australia’s oldest, accessible cookbook.





The English and Australian cookery book: cookery for the many, as well as for the "upper ten thousand" is considered to be Australia’s oldest cookbook that we can read in-full today.





It’s the kind of book that will fascinate your food senses and take you to a place of utter historical disbelief.





Written for the wealthy (otherwise known as the ‘upper ten thousand’), the book was published in the 1860s when a housewife's value was related to how well she made bread (according to the author).





Electric freezers did not exist. So ice was hand-made following a chemical recipe. Offal was celebrated and meat pies contained oysters (which used to be a cheap, common food).





Celebrity cook and TV host, Adam Liaw, discovered a copy of the old cookbook on a trip to Tasmania during an episode of the new SBS series, Adam and Poh’s Great Australian Bites.



“It’s a little odd. He is writing the book – as you read in the foreword – basically so that his wife can cook better meals for him.”





The book’s author, Abbott, calls himself an Australian 'aristologist'. That means he is a self-proclaimed expert in the science of cooking and the art of eating or dining.



What's in the cookbook (besides recipes)?

This old cookbook contains the light, darkness and drama of Australian history told through a food lens.





"All books capture a moment in time, don’t they?" says Dr Susanah Helman, rare books specialist at National Library of Australia . "This recipe book is very much a product of its time."





Throughout the book’s 115 chapters, there are delightful literary references, poems, mentions of Napoleon, and highly informed insights into food production. The reader learns about the different kinds of beer and wine, their origins and history. We’re presented with an insight into the hardships of cooking before electricity and the fascinating social instructions people had to follow when conversing over dinner (specifically, how to continue a conversation if your drunk friend interrupts you). We’re even reminded: “hot plates are a positive necessary to a dinner”.





In one part of the book, ugly people are advised not to go to parties (we aren’t making this up). Men, who can’t be as handsome as Adonis, “may at least endeavour not to appear uglier than they can help”.



Through the pages of this book, you can see the world of Australia in the 1860s.

The book also contains culturally diverse recipes (there’s a chapter on macaroni and vermicelli, and a recipe for Passover cake), alongside hundreds of fascinating sweet and savoury dishes.





There are chapters on pickles, salads, sausages, bread and dessert cakes, preserves and conserves, apples, cakes, eggs, ice, soy and breakfast. It provides recipes for crumpets, eggs a l'Ardennaise, ginger and lemon cakes, and kangaroo brains.





Mutton, whole pig and tongue aren't forgotten either. Credit: imaging



The author also discusses dinners for bachelors, digestion, yeast, tablecloths and napkins, presidency at dinner, smoking, servants and cookery for the destitute.





Being a historical text, it also contains some discriminatory food beliefs and patronising statements from the past.



It also paints a different picture to life today. That’s what makes it really interesting.

So what can we learn from reading this book? Dr Helman believes that by observing Australia’s culinary and social past, we can better appreciate the features of our modern life and consider what we want for our future. Perhaps we can even learn a few tips for making crumpets or macaroni along the way?





