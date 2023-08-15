Croissant bun, croissant bake... croissant everything!

The croissant can be perfection just as it is, in all it's light, laminated, flaky glory, but it can also be the base for other delicious delights.





Looking for a breakfast or brunch dish that brings together multiple comfort favourites? This 'pudding' – a twist on the bread and butter pudding idea – comes from Spencer Watts, cooked up in his 'food brings joy' themed show, Comfort Food with Spencer Watts . Buttery croissants, cheddar cheese and crispy bacon come together in the 'pudding', the perfect vessel for a poached egg served with blender hollandaise sauce.



Eggs benedict croissant bread pudding. Credit: Comfort Food with Spencer Watts



Kirsten Tibballs' recipe fills and tops sugar-syrup dipped croissants with a chocolate-almond cream, then bakes them to create a crisp, rich result. The perfect use for day-old croissants, they're best eaten the same day they're made – but it's unlikely you'll need to worry about that!



Chocolate almond croissants Credit: The Chocolate Queen Jamie's squodgy croissant loaf



An easy one-pan dessert from Jamie Oliver, made with frozen, ready-to-bake croissants, with chocolate, orange, crushed hazelnuts and apricot jam.



Credit: Penguin Random House / © David Loftus Pain au hot chocolat



Taking inspiration from the classic French breakfast – rich hot chocolate served with flaky croissants – here Yasmin Newman has made it ‘hotter’ with scorched Swiss meringue, which sweetens and enriches the hot chocolate with a luscious voluminosity, plus biscuit crumbs for crunch.



There's a croissant in my hot chocolate! Credit: Yasmin Newman Mushroom croissant bake



Another take on the croissant bake, here used as the perfect base for a topping of juicy mushrooms, pancetta and herbs.

