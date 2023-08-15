Blog

Croissant bun, croissant bake... croissant everything!

From Jamie Oliver's 'squodgy loaf' to croissant Eggs Benedict, here's how to turn croissants into delicious dishes (and if you'd like to make your own, we've got ideas from France, Argentina, Scandinavia and more).

Jamie's squodgy croissant loaf

Credit: Penguin Random House / © David Loftus

The croissant can be perfection just as it is, in all it's light, laminated, flaky glory, but it can also be the base for other delicious delights.

Looking for a breakfast or brunch dish that brings together multiple comfort favourites? This 'pudding' – a twist on the bread and butter pudding idea – comes from Spencer Watts, cooked up in his 'food brings joy' themed show,
Comfort Food with Spencer Watts
. Buttery croissants, cheddar cheese and crispy bacon come together in the 'pudding', the perfect vessel for a poached egg served with blender hollandaise sauce.
A rectangle of croissant and bacon 'pudding' sits on a plate. An egg covered in hollandaise sauce sits on top.
Eggs benedict croissant bread pudding. Credit: Comfort Food with Spencer Watts

Kirsten Tibballs' recipe fills and tops sugar-syrup dipped croissants with a chocolate-almond cream, then bakes them to create a crisp, rich result. The perfect use for day-old croissants, they're best eaten the same day they're made – but it's unlikely you'll need to worry about that!
Chocolate almond croissants
Chocolate almond croissants Credit: The Chocolate Queen
Jamie's squodgy croissant loaf

An easy one-pan dessert from Jamie Oliver, made with frozen, ready-to-bake croissants, with chocolate, orange, crushed hazelnuts and apricot jam.
Jamie's squodgy croissant loaf
Credit: Penguin Random House / © David Loftus
Pain au hot chocolat

Taking inspiration from the classic French breakfast – rich hot chocolate served with flaky croissants – here Yasmin Newman has made it ‘hotter’ with scorched Swiss meringue, which sweetens and enriches the hot chocolate with a luscious voluminosity, plus biscuit crumbs for crunch.
Loaded hot chocolate
There's a croissant in my hot chocolate! Credit: Yasmin Newman
Mushroom croissant bake

Another take on the croissant bake, here used as the perfect base for a topping of juicy mushrooms, pancetta and herbs.
Mushroom croissant bake
Credit: Let's Brunch
MAKE IT FLAKY: DIY CROISSANTS AND CO

Argentine croissants (medialunas)

Croissants a bit like cinnamon buns (des croissants un peu comme des kanelbullar)

Pain au chocolat

Aberdeen buttery rowie

Kouign-amann

Nut croissants (nussgipfel)

Croissants

Earl Grey & fig cruffins

Published 15 August 2023
By SBS Food bite-sized
Source: SBS

