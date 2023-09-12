Go retro or go home, with a SA double cut roll

If you grew up in South Australia, it’s pretty likely you’ll feel both hungry and nostalgic when you think of a ‘double cut roll’.





If you’re not from SA, you missed out! But that’s no reason why you can’t up your lunch game and learn to more about what the double cut roll is and how you can create your own version of the legendary sandwich at home today.





The new SBS series, Adam & Poh’s Great Australian Bites , explores the historic sandwich. “Double cut rolls go back more than a century, actually, and it’s a uniquely South Australian sandwich,” says Adam Liaw, cook and co-host of the show.





There’s a good reason why the food icon has lasted for 100 years: a double cut roll represents two meals in one. “It’s kind of two sandwiches, you take one giant roll – you make three cuts into it to make four slices – and you actually have two separate sandwiches,” explains Liaw.





“It’s usually [filled with] ham, cheese and a salad, kind of a thing. But both sandwiches are the same.”





To make your double cut roll legit, ensure that it contains a lot of filling. Think about how many ingredients you can stuff into a sandwich – then add more. Generosity seems to be ‘the’ guiding principle to follow when you’re making an authentic double cut roll.



Of course, there’s no need to stick to traditional fillings when making your own double cut roll at home if you don't want to. Both Liaw and Poh Ling Yeow put their own spin on the SA icon during episode six of the new series.





Liaw makes a roll filled with mozzarella, Devon (also known as fritz) and sauce while Yeow also has a crack, opting for a curried egg filling. “The good old double-cut roll,” says Yeow, in admiration of her retro sandwich, “a South Aussie classic taken to soaring new heights”.



Continuing double cut roll tradition

Traditionally, double cut rolls have always been sold at school tuckshops, corner stores and bakeries across South Australia.





Manager and owner of Tailem Bend Bakery , Paige Coombe, says the 107-year-old bakery has been making double cut rolls since they were first invented.





“We've owned the bakery for over nine years and we've make them the whole time,” Coombe tells SBS. “I believe each owner has always made them.





“We're a country bakery so the classics, white, wholemeal and multi grain are always a favourite. Then we fill the bread with deli meat and salads to the liking of our customers. They can choose their own fillings from our salad bar, made fresh, right in front of their eyes.”



These days, the double cut roll has become more of a rarity. Although Tailem Bend Bakery is continuing to make the snack, lot of other bakeries have stopped selling it.





Bob Byrne from Facebook’s Adelaide Remember When. is also fan of the double cut roll. He tells SBS he believes the rolls have “fallen out of favour” because there’s been too much competition from sandwich store chains.





Despite this, Coombe has remained determined to keep the tradition of the double cut roll alive.





“As not many places make them anymore, when people do see them available they jump at the chance to have them. They are very popular with tradies and couples who share them.”



