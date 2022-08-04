Five ways to make your own plant-based milk

Making your own plant-based milk is easier than you might think. Here are five ways to make, and enjoy, dairy milk alternatives using almonds, oats, macadamias or coconut.



Oat milk

"Your local grocery store has a ton of different varieties, but one you can make super-simply at home is oat milk," says Mary Berg in Mary Makes It Easy , where she shares her easy recipe for oat milk, made in a blender - plus a delicious cold brew coffee base that requires no special equipment, just time for the coffee to steep. Put the two together and you have her delicious cold brew coffee. The milk will keep for up to six days in the fridge, so if you don't use it all for coffees, it will be equally good on cereal or in smoothies. Get her maple syrup-sweetened oat milk and cold brew coffee recipes here .



Maple oat milk cold brew Source: Mary Makes It Easy

Macadamia milk

The soft creamy texture of macadamia nuts lends itself beautifully to a homemade beverage. "I love the butteriness of macadamia milk and the way it doesn’t necessarily infuse your food with a nutty flavour but you are left with the lovely creaminess," says Jodie Cameron, who shares two ways to make macadamia milk - and a recipe for turning the leftover pulp into a delicious spread - here .



Macadamia milk Source: Australian Macadamias

Almond milk

Almond milk, too, is easy to make: soak the almonds in water overnight, then blend and strain the next day. In this recipe , O Tama Carey hasn't used any sweetener, as the almond milk is then used as an ingredient in her panna cotta, but you could add sugar, maple syrup or honey to taste if you're using it as you would other milks and like a little sweetness. As she notes in the recipe, this milk only lasts a few days, but can be frozen.



Almond milk panna cotta with ameretto caramel Source: Sharyn Cairns

Almond-macadamia milk

"Macadamias have a way of elevating the everyday nut situation," says Lindsey Love - including the nut milk game! Her nut milk recipe uses both, along with vanilla (and optional sweetener). Serve it with her crunchy homemade granola. Get the recipes for both here .



Superfood granola with homemade almond-macadamia milk Source: Lindsey S. Love

Coconut milk

While many plant milks are made in a blender, this simple coconut milk recipe , made from coconut flesh, needs only a grater, a fine sieve and your hands. You can drink it as is, or use it in such as this mint choc chip smoothie (which also uses coconut water, perfect given those making milk from fresh coconuts will have the water to use, too).

