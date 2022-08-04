Blog

Five ways to make your own plant-based milk

From "Oh, yes! Oats" to "mmm...acadamia", these recipes show you how to make - and enjoy - non-dairy milk.

Macadamia milk

Source: Australian Macadamias

Making your own plant-based milk is easier than you might think. Here are five ways to make, and enjoy, dairy milk alternatives using almonds, oats, macadamias or coconut.

Oat milk

"Your local grocery store has a ton of different varieties, but one you can make super-simply at home is oat milk," says Mary Berg in Mary Makes It Easy, where she shares her easy recipe for oat milk, made in a blender - plus a delicious cold brew coffee base that requires no special equipment, just time for the coffee to steep. Put the two together and you have her delicious cold brew coffee. The milk will keep for up to six days in the fridge, so if you don't use it all for coffees, it will be equally good on cereal or in smoothies. Get her maple syrup-sweetened oat milk and cold brew coffee recipes 
here
.
Maple oat milk cold brew
Maple oat milk cold brew Source: Mary Makes It Easy

Macadamia milk

The soft creamy texture of macadamia nuts lends itself beautifully to a homemade beverage. "I love the butteriness of macadamia milk and the way it doesn’t necessarily infuse your food with a nutty flavour but you are left with the lovely creaminess," says Jodie Cameron, who shares two ways to make macadamia milk - and a recipe for turning the leftover pulp into a delicious spread - 
here
.
Macadamia milk
Macadamia milk Source: Australian Macadamias

Almond milk

Almond milk, too, is easy to make: soak the almonds in water overnight, then blend and strain the next day. In this
recipe
, O Tama Carey hasn't used any sweetener, as the almond milk is then used as an ingredient in her panna cotta, but you could add sugar, maple syrup or honey to taste if you're using it as you would other milks and like a little sweetness. As she notes in the recipe, this milk only lasts a few days, but can be frozen.
Almond milk panna cotta with ameretto caramel
Almond milk panna cotta with ameretto caramel Source: Sharyn Cairns

Almond-macadamia milk

"Macadamias have a way of elevating the everyday nut situation," says Lindsey Love - including the nut milk game! Her nut milk recipe uses both, along with vanilla (and optional sweetener). Serve it with her crunchy homemade granola. Get the recipes for both
here
.
Superfood granola with homemade almond-macadamia milk
Superfood granola with homemade almond-macadamia milk Source: Lindsey S. Love

Coconut milk

While many plant milks are made in a blender,
this simple coconut milk recipe
, made from coconut flesh, needs only a grater, a fine sieve and your hands. You can drink it as is, or use it in such as this
mint choc chip smoothie
(which also uses coconut water, perfect given those making milk from fresh coconuts will have the water to use, too).
Mint choc chip smoothie
Mint choc chip smoothie Source: Steve Brown
More dairy-free delights

Turmeric ginger latte

How to make delicious dairy-free cheese

Chai ice cream

Overnight oats

Coconut popsicles

Carob & almond brownie smoothie

Gluten-free and dairy-free vanilla cupcakes

Roasted Piña Colada

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only. Read more about SBS Food
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
3 min read
Published 4 August 2022 8:54pm
Updated 9 August 2023 8:53am
By SBS Food bite-sized
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Popular on SBS Food

The Cook Up with Adam Liaw - season 4

Episode guide | The Cook Up with Adam Liaw S5 | Episodes 41 to 50

Celebrity chefs

Mango pancakes

8 reasons why we're glad Australian-Chinese food is a thing

Food and drink

Parami.jpg

Onigiri stores are booming in Japan, and Australia is catching on

Food and drink

Journey with Rick Stein throughout Asia's markets and street food stalls (Rick Stein's Far Eastern Odyssey)

Rick Stein: what eating my way across the globe has taught me about people

Food and drink

Hot oil noodle soup, egg and dumplings in bowls with chopsticks and a spoon on a marble table.

How a cooking fail became a family favourite of Opera Australia’s Christian Qi

Chinese Food

The Cook Up with Adam Liaw - season 4

Episode guide | The Cook Up with Adam Liaw S5 | Episodes 31 to 40

Celebrity chefs

The Cook Up with Adam Liaw - season 4

Episode guide | The Cook Up with Adam Liaw S5 | Episodes 21 to 30

Celebrity chefs

Adam & Poh in NT

Episode guide | Adam & Poh's Great Australian Bites

Australian Food

Watch SBS On Demand live