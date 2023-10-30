Four ways to teach an old samosa new tricks

—- Catch from Thursday, 5 October 2023 at 8:30pm on SBS or stream free on . —-
Fried until crispy, filled generously, and often served with , samosas are the perfect snack.
While they’re most associated with India, they exist in many other countries, and were . “Samosas originated in the Middle East and were brought over by merchants. Now they’re one of the most eaten snacks in Southern India,” says Luke Nguyen in his .
In , Nguyen visits a hole-in-the-wall eatery in Bangalore where the chefs prepare thousands of samosas a day. “The pastry is expertly folded in little parcels, a skill honed over many years. Mountains of ingredients are carefully added before they’re deep fried in vegetable oil,” explains the host.
A lifetime might not be enough to try all the samosas in the world, but we can start with some of our favourite Indian ones.
Dan Hong's aloo samosa Credit: Andrew Dorn
The MVP: Aloo samosa
Numerous versions of this can be found all around India, and right here in Australia. In Northern India, you can distinguish the by its thick crust and triangular shape. Often served with chutney, they’re great paired with a cup of tea.
Get the recipe
Samosa
Try also: The Bengali version of a samosa, shingaras (or singaras) tends to be smaller, with a thinner crust. A winter specialty, the , is stuffed with potato, cauliflower and peas, as well as peanuts, for an added crunch.
For meat lovers: Keema samosa
Keema means minced meat, and these samosas are , that has been mixed with a rich blend of spices, herbs and onions. You can frequently find them on tables for and .
Try also: , accompanied by . The flaky crust, made with flour, ghee and yoghurt, is stuffed with spiced mutton mince.
Flavour bomb: samosa chaat
Samosa takes the humble samosas to the next level by breaking them into pieces and serving them with toppings like chutneys, (chickpea curry), and (crunchy noodles).
Chef and restaurateur Jessi Singh has samosa chaat on his menu at (Melbourne and Adelaide) and (Sydney). “It’s delicious because it combines the crispy and savoury elements of samosa with the tangy and spicy flavours of . The combination of textures and flavours, along with the tamarind chutney or chickpeas curry create a harmonious and satisfying taste experience that Indian people find irresistible,” he says.
Try also: The ’s cousin, the . A samosa is stuffed into a bread roll with , and .
Something sweet: Khoya samosa
(reduced milk solids), dried fruits, and cardamom, this sweet is a staple during festivals like . Also called mawa samosas, they come in many shapes, including half-moons.
Try also: The traditional and , or the modern .