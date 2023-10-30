Four ways to teach an old samosa new tricks

Whether they’re ladened in chutney at a street stall or filled with sweet milk for Diwali, we can’t get enough of these golden morsels.

Curd Samosa Chaat

Curd Samosa Chaat, Indian vegetarian snacks served with tamarind chutneys. Credit: ajaykampani/Getty Images

Luke Nguyen's India
SBS On Demand
Fried until crispy, filled generously, and often served with
chutney
, samosas are the perfect snack.

While they’re most associated with India, they exist in many other countries, and were
first mentioned by a Persian historian during the 11th century
. “Samosas originated in the Middle East and were brought over by merchants. Now they’re one of the most eaten snacks in Southern India,” says Luke Nguyen in his
SBS Food TV series Luke Nguyen’s India
.

In
the first episode
, Nguyen visits a hole-in-the-wall eatery in Bangalore where the chefs prepare thousands of samosas a day. “The pastry is expertly folded in little parcels, a skill honed over many years. Mountains of ingredients are carefully added before they’re deep fried in vegetable oil,” explains the host.

A lifetime might not be enough to try all the samosas in the world, but we can start with some of our favourite Indian ones.

Samosa
Dan Hong's aloo samosa Credit: Andrew Dorn

The MVP: Aloo samosa

Numerous versions of this
spiced potato and peas samosa
can be found all around India, and right here in Australia. In Northern India, you can distinguish the
Punjabi samosa
by its thick crust and triangular shape. Often served with chutney, they’re great paired with a cup of tea.
Get the recipe

Samosa

Try also: The Bengali version of a samosa, shingaras (or singaras) tends to be smaller, with a thinner crust. A winter specialty, the
aloo phulkopir shingara
, is stuffed with potato, cauliflower and peas, as well as peanuts, for an added crunch.

For meat lovers: Keema samosa

Keema means minced meat, and these samosas are
most often filled with minced mutton, lamb or beef
, that has been mixed with a rich blend of spices, herbs and onions. You can frequently find them on tables for
Iftar
and
Eid
.

Try also:
Lukhmi, the flat and square samosa typical of Hyderabad
, accompanied by
green chillies and onions, or a side of seekh kebab
. The flaky crust, made with flour, ghee and yoghurt, is stuffed with spiced mutton mince.

Flavour bomb: samosa chaat

Samosa
chaat
takes the humble samosas to the next level by breaking them into pieces and serving them with toppings like chutneys,
chole
(chickpea curry), and
sev
(crunchy noodles).

Chef and restaurateur Jessi Singh has samosa chaat on his menu at
Daughter in Law
(Melbourne and Adelaide) and
Pinky Ji
(Sydney). “It’s delicious because it combines the crispy and savoury elements of samosa with the tangy and spicy flavours of
chaat
. The combination of textures and flavours, along with the tamarind chutney or chickpeas curry create a harmonious and satisfying taste experience that Indian people find irresistible,” he says.


Try also: The
vada pav
’s cousin, the
samosa pav
. A samosa is stuffed into a bread roll with
coriander and mint chutney
,
tamarind chutney
and
dry garlic chutney
.

Something sweet: Khoya samosa

Filled with a creamy mixture of sweetened khoya
(reduced milk solids), dried fruits, and cardamom, this sweet is a staple during festivals like
Diwali
. Also called mawa samosas, they come in many shapes, including half-moons.

Try also: The traditional
coconut samosa
and
fruit samosa
, or the modern
chocolate samosa
.
3 min read
Published 30 October 2023 11:36am
By Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS

