From quiche to hand pies: embracing the (eggcellent!) egg pie

From haloumi picnic pies to no-pastry mini egg and bacon pies and all kinds of quiche, the world of egg pies is always ready to welcome you.

Mushroom, red onion and tarragon quiche from All Day Baking

Mushroom, red onion and tarragon quiche Credit: Hardie Grant Books / Lisa Cohen

Let's roll out (boom!) a list of some of our favourite egg pies, little and big, easy and fancy.

"Maybe it's because I'm so busy that I'm always trying to find a shortcut around a recipe, and sometimes I don't have time for pastry. So here's a version with a crispy bacon shell, instead," says Donna Hay, of her four-ingredient, easy to make little pies.
Egg and bacon pies
Egg and bacon pies. Credit: Donna Hay: Fast, Fresh, Simple

We love how versatile these are - they can be served warm or cold, and are easy to transport, so they make great picnic or 'bring a plate' fare. A dollop of ajvar or chutney in the filling is part of what makes them taste so good
Egg, kale and haloumi hand pies
Egg, kale and haloumi hand pies Credit: Savannah van der Niet

This versatile recipe from Justine Schofield is a great way to use what you have - If you don't have broccoli in your fridge to make this tart, use frozen spinach or more peas.
Broccoli, pea and cheddar tart
Broccoli, pea and cheddar tart. Credit: Plum Books / Jeremy Simons

A beautiful recipe from the Feast magazine archives, this impressive pie uses a yeasted dough to enclose a filling of bacon, chorizo and hard-boiled eggs. Hornazo comes in various guises across Spain, but almost always includes hard-boiled eggs to symbolise the resurrection of Christ, either as a filling with chorizo and cured meat, or placed on top.
Chorizo and egg pie
Chorizo and egg pie Credit: Feast magazine

Matthew Evans gives bacon and eggs a stylish makeover with these simple egg and prosciutto pies. Simple, transportable and totally delicious, make them for your next picnic or morning tea.
egg-and-prosciutto-pies_557160018
Egg and prosciutto pies.

"I love the sweetness of roasted red onion with the earthiness of mushrooms, and they both work so well with the tarragon," says baker Michael James of his striking onion quiche.
Mushroom, red onion and tarragon quiche from All Day Baking
Credit: Hardie Grant Books / Lisa Cohen

This Italian pie, with a ricotta, egg and spinach filling between two layers of homemade buttery pastry, is traditionally made during Lent.
Spinach, egg and ricotta Easter pie
Spinach, egg and ricotta Easter pie. Credit: Rachel Tolosa Paz

Hailing from the mountainous region of Lorraine in northern France, quiche Lorraine is traditionally made with just eggs, crème fraîche and bacon. It began as a humble egg-and-bacon pie but has evolved to a more refined open tart. In this recipe from Anneka Manning, some of the crème fraîche has been replaced with milk to make it slightly less rich and more suited our modern palates.
Quiche Lorraine
Quiche Lorraine Credit: Alan Benson
Leek tart (tarte aux Poireaux)

Here, Guillaume Brahimi makes a vegetarian version of the quiche Lorraine which uses his favourite autumn vegetable – the leek.
Leek tart (tarte aux Poireaux)
Leek tart (tarte aux Poireaux). Credit: Andy Baker

"
This is a delicious pie that makes the most of the winning partnership between egg and pork. I love the way the whole eggs are hidden beneath the crust – if you get one when you cut into it, it’s like winning a prize," says Paul Hollywood of this recipe. Serve this hot for supper or cold for lunch.
Paul Hollywood's egg and bacon pie
Paul Hollywood's egg and bacon pie. Credit: Paul Hollywood's Pies and Puds

This light and minty crustless quiche is lifted by the salty feta. Perfect for a packed lunch, it will also keep well in the fridge for up to two days. Serve warm or cold with a lightly dressed mixed salad.
Feta, pea and mint crustless quiche
Feta, pea and mint crustless quiche Credit: Smith & Gilmour
3 min read
Published 16 August 2023 8:58am
Updated 3h ago 9:55am
By SBS Food bite-sized
Source: SBS

