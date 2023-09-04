Get set to smile with Ainsley's Fantastic Flavours

— See Ainsley's Fantastic Flavours on SBS Food Wednesdays 8.30pm from 6 September, with episodes available at SBS On Demand after they air —





It will not surprise anyone to hear that there's dancing on the menu from the very first episode in Ainsley Harriott's new series.





When the man with the infectious grin welcomes 'Doctor Ranj' (doctor and television presenter Ranjit Singh Sangha) to his kitchen, we should have known there'd be some moves happening, given Ranj is known for his turn as a contestant on BBC show Strictly Come Dancing and Harriott often bursts into song or dances around the pans in all of his shows.





In Ainsley's Fantastic Flavours , Harriott is focussing on the flavours that make dishes great, with episodes devoted to themes such as spicy, fruity, cheesy, floral and herbal. "Forget the fuss, forget the frills, forget the spills. Call me old-fashioned but I reckon good food comes down to one thing: flavour!" he says.





Look forward to Harriott's recipes for Mexican chilli cottage pie, Trini-style fish sandwich with tamarind mayo, and stem ginger treacle tart. He's not the only one cooking up some flavourful eats: a small posse of chefs are out and about exploring flavour and cooking a dish of their own, including Thuy Pham, Aldo Zilli, Sam Holland and April Jackson, and in each episode a guest joins Harriott in the kitchen to cook one of their fave dishes.





Here's what you can look forward to:



Episode 1 - Spicy

In the first episode Ainsley explores how spices can work wonders in our food. "I love experimenting with my spices in the kitchen. It adds heat, it adds flavour and it adds fragrance," he says. He kicks things off with a dish perfect for brunch with his ras el hanout shakshuka .





Ras el hanout shakshuka. Credit: Ainsley’s Fantastic Flavours Fellow chef and spice enthusiast, Thuy Pham is scouring the markets looking for cooking inspiration for her dish, chicken pho, pure comfort in a bowl. TV’s Doctor Ranj pops into the kitchen to cook up a spicy favourite, butter chicken with turmeric rice and mango and mint yoghurt. For his last dish, Ainsley adds a spicy Mexican twist to a British classic – Mexican chili cottage pie with spicy green beans and corn .





Episode 2 - Fruity

Ainsley is back in his kitchen exploring both savoury and sweet fruity flavours. Starting with breakfast, Ainsley whips up fruity granola breakfast cranachan and a tropical smoothie . Meanwhile, chef April Jackson heads to the markets to talk to a fruit and vegetable seller about plantain types and flavours, before sharing a favourite fried plantain recipe. Actor and comedian John Thomson joins Ainsley in the kitchen to make a fruity cherry clafoutis before Ainsley wraps things up with pan-fried pork chop and apples with a miso-cider sauce .



April Jackson and Esme Roots at the Brixton markets. Credit: Ainsley’s Fantastic Flavours





Episode 3 - Cheesy

Cheese flavours, both savoury and sweet, are on the menu in this episode. First up is Ainsley's manchego and chorizo chicken with roasted asparagus and cheesy potato gratin . Out on the road, Chef Sam Holland meets some passionate cheese makers before using their delicious produce to make a comforting mac and cheese. This week's kitchen guest, actress Donna Preston, has a dish to impress: her cheesy salmon slice. To complete the show, Ainsley makes mini Basque cheesecakes with orange compote .









Salmon slice. Credit: Ainsley’s Fantastic Flavours



Episode 4 – Sweet

Proving sweet flavours aren’t just for desserts, this week Ainsley makes a butternut squash tarte Tatin with urfa chili, walnuts and feta . After a trip to his favourite bakery, Paul A. Young marries the sweet flavour of cinnamon with chocolate in his terrific truffles. Actress Samia Longchambon joins Ainsley to share a family favourite, Moroccan chicken with sweet cous cous. Ainsley's final dish is an indulgent sweet treat – a delicious stem ginger treacle tart .









Ginger and coconut treacle tart. Credit: Ainsley’s Fantastic Flavours









Episode 5 – Fresh

Ainsley celebrates the freshest flavours, getting the show going with a pea and mint soup served with crispy pancetta and fresh herb and feta toasts . Aldo Zilli checks out the world of tomatoes, before making the most of them, cooking up fettuccine chitarra al pomodoro arrosto (homemade fettuccine with roasted tomatoes and red pepper sauce). Pop star and actor Martin Kemp pops in to cook up a fish feast of seared tuna with spring onion mash and roasted tomatoes. And if you’re looking for a fresh dessert, Ainsley has just the ticket with his pineapple carpaccio with passion fruit, chili, and mint syrup along with coconut and lime ice-cream .









Episode 6 – Herby

This week all the dishes focus on the power of herbs. Ainsley cooks up a brilliant breakfast dish of fresh and herby huevos rancheros with pico de gallo . After a quick trip to China Town, Thuy Pham marries herbs with a Vietnamese specialty, banh xeo pancakes.





In the kitchen, actress and keen cook Lisa Snowdon makes her pan-fried mackerel with warm herb and rice salad. Ainsley’s final dish is a fish sandwich with a Trinidadian twist .





Trini-style fish sandwiches with tamarind mayo. Credit: Ainsley’s Fantastic Flavours





Episode 7 – Floral

Ainsley gets creative with floral flavours. His first dish is fragrant chicken kebabs with saffron, cardamon, and rosewater rice . April Jackson has a rum tasting with an expert before playing on the floral notes in her banana bread with rum-soaked raisins served with rum Chantilly cream. Singer Ella Eyre joins Ainsley to cook a fragrant pork and mint rice bowl. Ainsley wraps up the show up with a delicate fig, orange blossom and pistachio mille feuille .





Ainsley Harriott with a his fragrant chicken kebabs. Credit: Ainsley's Fantastic Flavours



Episode 8 – Meaty

Ainsley and friends make the most of meaty flavours. While Ainsley is on breakfast duty, he cooks up potato rosti with black pudding, poached egg and crispy maple-sriracha bacon . Sam Holland gets a meat masterclass from Simon the Butcher and uses what he learns to make a great steak sandwich. Presenter Richard Madeley comes to the kitchen to reveal the secrets behind his family’s favourite – adding chicken livers to his Bolognese. Ainsley’s last dish is an aromatic Middle Eastern spicy roast chicken with roasted roots .



Potato rosti with black pudding, poached egg and crispy maple-sriracha bacon. Credit: Ainsley’s Fantastic Flavours





Episode 9 – Nutty

Ainsley Harriott celebrates the foods that give us nutty flavours. First up, ricotta pancakes with bananas, pecans, and maple syrup – a nutty start to the day. Paul A Young meets with a Coffee Roaster to learn about the complex flavours in coffee and marries it with chocolate in his indulgent mocha pots. Gymnast Louis Smith uses pine nuts in his prawn and pesto zesty lemon linguine before Ainsley knocks up chicken satay skewers with pickled cucumber salad .





Chicken satay skewers with pickled cucumber. Credit: Ainsley’s Fantastic Flavours.



Episode 10 – Earthy

This week, Ainsley enjoys earthy flavours, starting with pomegranate glazed lamb, roasted beetroot and freekeh salad with tahini dressing . Aldo Zilli makes the most out of marvelous mushrooms in his gnocchi al funghi. TV treasure Gloria Hunniford goes back to her roots with an earthy one-pot roasted veg with halloumi. Ainsley wraps up the show with tagliatelle with lentil, mushroom & black olive ragu .



