How can I watch SBS Food?

From Tuesday 5 December 2023, SBS Food will be upgraded to MPEG-4 broadcast format on free-to-air television channel 33.





If watching on television, SBS Food is accessible on television sets, or devices using recorders or set-top boxes, which are MPEG-4 compatible. MPEG-4 refers to the compression technology commonly used by broadcasters today for the distribution of high-quality video content. Most television sets made after 2014 use this technology, and in fact, many TV channels in Australia are broadcast with it. It allows us to provide better picture and sound quality.





SBS Viceland is an example of an MPEG-4 channel, therefore if you currently watch a news bulletin on SBS Viceland on your television you can access SBS WorldWatch.





The SBS Food channel is available to stream live on SBS On Demand.





Programs broadcast on the channel are also available to catch up on SBS On Demand, where there are also additional international news programs available to stream which aren’t shown on television.





Stream free On Demand SBS Food - Live Stream program program

What if I can’t access SBS Food?

If you are using an older TV receiver, recorder or set-top box and find that you cannot watch or record the SBS channels 30, 31 (SBS Viceland) and 32 (SBS World Movies), the TV, set-top box or recorder you are using might not be compatible with the aforementioned MPEG-4 H.264 format and can only decode the older and less efficient MPEG-2 format.





To test if that is the case:



Push 3 on the numeric keypad of your remote control. SBS ONE SD should display correctly on your screen. Now push 30. If you see a black screen or an error message like "invalid channel" or can only hear the audio, the receiver may not be MPEG-4 compatible. Let's make sure.

If your test results are like all of the above, you can be pretty sure your TV receiver is NOT MPEG-4 compatible.





Before doing anything else though, we recommend contacting your TV or set-top box manufacturer, providing the device model number and asking if that particular model is MPEG-4 compatible and, if not, if they can provide a firmware update to solve the issue.





If MPEG-4 incompatibility is confirmed by the manufacturer, you have two ways to resolve the issue:



Install a digital set-top box. Digital set-top boxes are available for around AUD$50 in any good electronics store and are fairly easy to install and set up. Upgrade your TV, Set Top Box or Video Recorder.



Other ways to watch SBS Food?

SBS On Demand provides a 24x7 Live Stream of SBS Food. Click here to learn more.





SBS On Demand is available across numerous platforms and devices. Click here to learn more.





If you are new to SBS On Demand, please click here to create an account. SBS On Demand is a 100% free video streaming service available within Australia.





If you require any TV transmission assistance, please call us on 1800 500 727 between 8:30am-5:30pm (AEST) Monday to Friday.

