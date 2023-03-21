How to get involved in Ramadan even if you're not Muslim

Many know Ramadan as a Holy month observed by Muslims globally. It's a time for prayer, fasting and self-reflection. It's also a time of charity and acts of kindness.





Keen to get involved with Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr celebrations? Spending weeks leading up to Eid doing altruistic acts, as is expected of Muslims at this time of year, will not only make you a better human but make all those sugary dishes at the finish line that much sweeter.





Here's how you can do this:

Give to charity

One of the pillars of Islam is almsgiving. This means that Muslims who earn over a certain amount must donate a percentage to charity each year (zakat). This is most widely practised during the Holy month.

Find a cause you believe in and donate what you can.

Find a cause you believe in and donate what you can. Solid charities include The Smith Family , Australia for UNHCR and Animals Australia , but if you'd like to know more about finding a high-impact, cost-effective charity that aligns with your values, there is a fantastic list of charities to browse at The Life You Can Save .

Practise kindness

Muslims are expected to refrain from lying, gossiping and fighting - a way of being that is particularly impressed upon the community at this time of year.





Take the time to reflect on your behaviour, and where you can strive to make amends if you've fallen out with a loved one. You may want to be right, but it's often better to be kind. Consider donating food to charity during Ramadan, a time to help each other. Source: Getty Images

Host dinner parties

It's common for Muslims to invite friends and neighbours over for iftar (the daily breaking of the fast), and there are many ways you can break bread with others in a meaningful way. Hosting dinner parties for charity such as the Girls' Night In for the Cancer Council or UNICEF's Cook for Syria not only encourages you to have a nice meal with friends, family and acquaintances but raises funds for your chosen charities.

Of course, you could also use your dining table to make a difference in a stranger's life. Why not consider hosting a meal for new arrivals to the country through The Welcome Dinner Project ? Or, simply invite someone new - a lonely neighbour, for example, or a new parent, to the neighbourhood (and their children) - over for a bite.

Share your food

There's little joy to be had in eating when you know others are struggling to buy food. Zakat al-Fitr is the important act of donating food to people in need before the beginning of Eid celebrations, thus ensuring no one misses out.

Put food hampers together or get the kids to help you bake.

There are many ways you can go about donating food to our most vulnerable members of society. You can donate non-perishable food items (or cash) through Foodbank Australia , or even make an online delivery to the charity through Woolworths or Coles. You can also donate food through Food For Change .

Cooking meals and volunteering at a local homeless shelter are other options. Put food hampers together or get the kids to help you bake. Just be sure to call ahead and ask if they'll allow freshly made treats to be dropped off.



