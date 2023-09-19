Meet Pamela Clark, the woman behind Australia’s most iconic recipes

You’ve cooked her food. You’ve tasted her recipes. Now it’s time to get to know the real Pamela Clark.

Pamela Clark

Hint: you have to plan ahead Source: Supplied

--- Take a trip around Australia with 
Adam & Poh's Great Australian Bites
, streaming free from Tuesday 8 August on 
SBS On Demand
. Catch the series on SBS Food at 8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays 8.30pm on SBS. ---


You know
Pamela Clark’s
work and you’ve tasted her food. Although you may not have known it at the time, your mum probably used Clark’s recipes to make your childhood birthday cakes.

For 50 years, Clark was the home economist, recipe developer and test kitchen expert behind thousands of Australian Women’s Weekly (AWW) recipes. Her name is also featured on the first Women's Weekly Cookbook published in 1970 and the Women’s Weekly Birthday Cake Book of 1980 that later became enshrined in Aussie food culture.

“The test kitchen at Women's Weekly really did define Australian food for an entire generation of people,” says Adam Liaw, co-host of SBS series
Adam & Poh’s Great Australian Bites
. “I still hear about the legends from the test kitchen [today].

The kitchen consisted of about eight people who created the brand’s recipes, tested the food and photographed the varied dishes that appeared in AWW’s magazine and cookbooks.


“The recipes that came out of the kitchen were dishes like curried eggs and apricot chicken – recipes that became the icons of Australian food at the time.” 

Clark started her role as the chief home economist in the Leila Howard Test Kitchen (otherwise known as the AWW Test Kitchen) in September 1969. Since then, she’s written over 400 of ‘The Weekly’ recipe books.

“It was terrific,” Clark recalls, while talking to Liaw on the show. “We worked hard in the test kitchen and it was highly organised. It had to be.”
READ MORE

Apple charlotte

Although the famous kitchen was high performing, things didn’t always go to plan. Clark tells SBS the story of how she made
an apple Charlotte dessert
to be photographed in the 1980s. Once it was made, the cake went into the studio to be photographed. The shoot proceeded as usual, or so everyone thought at the time.

“Somehow, during one of the shots, a blowfly moved in on the apple Charlotte and had his photo taken,” she tells SBS. “No one knew.

“A couple of years went by when someone dug out the photo and wanted to use it. The photo was inspected carefully but no one saw the fly. Somehow, that photo of the apple Charlotte cake and blowfly got printed. It caused a real riot!”

The test kitchen’s phones rang off the hook for weeks, while radio, newspaper and television commentators went wild with constant conversations about ‘the blowfly’. “Some people thought the photographic studio must have been a dirty place to have a blowfly in it while others found it funny.

Apple charlotte
Credit: Great British Food Revival
Apple charlotte

Apple charlotte with thyme custard

“But to think – we all looked at the photo and let it go by. We just did not see the fly: it looked like a rather large passionfruit seed or something. It was a very memorable time.”

Cooking advice from a legend of the kitchen

A lot has changed since the days when Clark was at the test kitchen. Photography is now digital and social media plays a major role on the food we eat and aspire to cook.

There are a lot more high-end cooking influencers in Australia than there were decades ago and people are eating much more culturally diverse meals.

So what advice does the highly skilled cookbook author and recipe developer have for people who want to make beautiful meals at home, today?

Tips and tricks

Where to start if you don't know how to cook


“If you're an inexperienced cook, start off by making simple dishes,” she says. “Don't be swayed by the complicated meals you see on television programs or even the recipe books.

“You have to learn basic cooking skills first. You have to understand how different textures feel and how various mixtures go together before you tackle more complicated techniques.”

The queen of recipe development reminds readers that there are no shortcuts to becoming more skilled in the kitchen. Just like everything in life, practice makes perfect.

“…After a while with experience, you just get to know stuff.”
Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only. Read more about SBS Food
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
4 min read
Published 19 September 2023 2:39pm
Updated 19 September 2023 5:42pm
By Yasmin Noone
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Popular on SBS Food

IMG_4507.jpg

Episode guide | Paradise Kitchen Bali with Lauren Camilleri

Plant-Based Food

Four fingers of a rich slice sit on a white platter. The bars have three layers - a shortbread base, a gooey-looking caramel middle and a top later of chocolate, which is dusted with salt flakes.

Luxe up your shortbread with these indulgent recipes

Baking

Adam reading oldest cookbook in Aus.jpg

Australia's oldest cookbook will delight and shock you

Food History

Adam & Poh in NT

Episode guide | Adam & Poh's Great Australian Bites

Australian Food

Musk sticks

Love Aussie milkshakes and cafe culture? You've got Greek migrants to thank for that

Australian Food

The simple act of cooking with eggs proved to be powerful.

Get lost in the silky dream world of onsen eggs

Recipes

A double sandwich - a bun split into four 'slices' and filled with sliced meat in the top half and an egg-mayo mixture in the bottom - sits on a plate on the edge of a table.

Go retro or go home, with a SA double cut roll

Australian Food

Italian Australian grandparents holding Sicilian sausages.

These Italian grandparents want to teach you their food traditions

Food and drink

Watch SBS On Demand live