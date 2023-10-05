Some of the best biryani in India is made at a wrestling pit

This 100-year-old facility provides a training ground for upcoming wrestlers in the morning and evening, while their biryani sold at lunch funds it.

EP1 -18.jpg

This traditional wrestling arena in Bangalore, India has been serving biryanis for 40 years. Credit: Luke Nguyen

—- 
Luke Nguyen's India
 will premiere on Thursday, 5 October 2023 at 8:30pm on SBS and stream free on 
SBS On Demand
. —-

At first, there seems to be no connection between India's traditional mud wrestling and the classic mixed rice dish, biryani, but not until you introduce Khadir Ahmed into the equation.

Biryani is one of the most popular dish in Bangalore, India, which originated among the Muslims of Southern Asia.

Ahmed is a fourth-generation proprietor of Shivajinagar Gardi Ustad Pehlwan Kale Bhai, a century-old wrestling pit in Bangalore.
EP1 -17.jpg
Credit: Luke Nguyen's India
This 100-year-old historic facility not only serves as a wrestling pit, but has also been doubling up as a cherished biryani joint for the past 40 years, seamlessly blending the rich traditions of the food and sport that Ahmed is passionate about.

The facility provides a training ground for upcoming wrestlers in the morning and evening, while their biryani sold at lunch funds it.

"Pots replace the weights and cooking replaces the wrestling," says Luke Nguyen who visited the unique facility for
Luke Nguyen's India
.
READ MORE

Episode guide | Luke Nguyen's India

Just like the wrestling that requires painstaking preparation of the arena floor (made of special sea sand, ghee and oil) a gigantic pot of biryani to feed 150 to 200 guests requires a lot of chopping and stirring.

The biryani oil is the key to this flavourful and aromatic one-pot dish, says Nguyen.
Biryani.jpg
Luke helping out to make Bandalore’s legendary biryani. Credit: Luke Nguyen’s India
Spices such as green cardamon, cinnamon and cloves are heated together in sunflower oil to bring out the aroma before the red onions are added to be caramelised and to bring out the texture of the biryani.

With a bucket of sliced tomatoes, a large bowl of coriander and mint, and scoops of spices, the wrestling pit will be filled with an explosion of aroma as it approaches lunchtime.
biryani.png
Credit: Luke Nguyen's India
When it comes to the meat, it's the yoghurt enzymes that will tenderise 20kg of mutton on the bone.

And the rice? "Al dente cooked rice is very important in a biryani. You cannot overcook it," says Nguyen.

The rice completely covers the pot, allowing the mutton underneath to be steamed slowly.

Once it's done, the biryani is sold only at lunchtime, and people of Bangalore queue up to savour the dish, which hasn't changed in decades.

Stream the full episode anytime,
here.

Biryani recipes to try

Sindhi biryani

Lamb biryani

Chicken biryani

Rice pilaf (biryani)

Lahore lamb biryani

Hyderabadi chicken Biryani

Quick and easy biryani

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only. Read more about SBS Food
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
3 min read
Published 5 October 2023 2:44pm
By Yumi Oba
Source: SBS
Tags
India

Share this with family and friends

Popular on SBS Food

Luke Nguyen.png

Episode guide | Luke Nguyen's India

Indian Cuisine

P1089694.JPG

Get to know Indonesia's diverse array of laksas

Noodles

Whole and cut chokos scattered on a blue background

An ode to the versatility of chokos

Vegetables

Lamb pitas

Make it, stuff it, top it: the endless joy of pita

Bread

IMG_4507.jpg

Episode guide | Paradise Kitchen Bali with Lauren Camilleri

Plant-Based Food

raw slaw

6 ways to get fresh this spring

Phil Ty of Happy Chef Noodle Restaurant.

The makings of Happy Chef Noodle Restaurant

Food and drink

The inside of Ace Cafe in Tokyo.

Japan's evolving kissaten coffee culture

Japanese Culture

Watch SBS On Demand live