There’s nothing more frustrating than a cracker that crumbles under the pressure of a dip; one that can’t handle receiving a welcomed slice of brie, carefully spread on with a knife. Get yourself a cracker that can!





A quick oven-baked cracker is the perfect solution when faced with a few leftover dumpling or wonton wrappers, or if you just want to customise your flavour combinations. And yes, they hold up to the dip test very well. Personally I think the crunchy contrast goes great with a little tinned fish or soft cheese.





All you need to do is brush the wonton skins with a little oil, sprinkle with salt and any seasonings you like then bake. I did a rosemary salt, and a salt and pepper combo. Any hard herbs or spices would work great, and if you want something a little sweeter some cinnamon sugar wouldn’t go astray for a sweet snack to crumble on ice-cream or as a pairing with blue cheese. These ones are seasoned with a little rosemary and salt. Source: Camellia Ling Aebischer Wonton wrapper crackers





Makes 30





Preheat your oven to 160°C fan forced.





Across 2-3 large baking trays, in a single layer place:





1 x 300 g packet wonton/dumpling wrappers

Before baking, brush one side evenly with:





2-3 tbsp olive oil, butter, or neutral oil of choice

Sprinkle with your garnish of choice, for example a little dried rosemary, fennel or cracked pepper.





Bake for about 10 minutes until golden and crisp all the way through. If they are a bit flabby then bake a further minute or two.





Remove from the oven and cool for a few minutes before serving.



