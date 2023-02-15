There’s nothing more frustrating than a cracker that crumbles under the pressure of a dip; one that can’t handle receiving a welcomed slice of brie, carefully spread on with a knife. Get yourself a cracker that can!
A quick oven-baked cracker is the perfect solution when faced with a few leftover dumpling or wonton wrappers, or if you just want to customise your flavour combinations. And yes, they hold up to the dip test very well. Personally I think the crunchy contrast goes great with a little tinned fish or soft cheese.
All you need to do is brush the wonton skins with a little oil, sprinkle with salt and any seasonings you like then bake. I did a rosemary salt, and a salt and pepper combo. Any hard herbs or spices would work great, and if you want something a little sweeter some cinnamon sugar wouldn’t go astray for a sweet snack to crumble on ice-cream or as a pairing with blue cheese.
Wonton wrapper crackers
These ones are seasoned with a little rosemary and salt. Source: Camellia Ling Aebischer
Makes 30
Preheat your oven to 160°C fan forced.
Across 2-3 large baking trays, in a single layer place:
- 1 x 300 g packet wonton/dumpling wrappers
Before baking, brush one side evenly with:
- 2-3 tbsp olive oil, butter, or neutral oil of choice
Sprinkle with your garnish of choice, for example a little dried rosemary, fennel or cracked pepper.
Bake for about 10 minutes until golden and crisp all the way through. If they are a bit flabby then bake a further minute or two.
Remove from the oven and cool for a few minutes before serving.
