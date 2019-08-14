Would you eat bread made with 4500-year-old yeast?

The result is "incredible" – according to its baker Seamus Blackley, self-described 'bread nerd' and creator of the Xbox.

Seamus Blacley 4,500-year-old yeast to make bread

The result is "incredible" – according to its baker Seamus Blackley, self-described 'bread nerd' and creator of the Xbox. (Image: Seamus Blackley) Source: Twitter

Crafting a loaf of bread from scratch can be challenging at the best of times, but when you’re dealing with yeast that’s 4500 years old, your bread-baking game hits expert level.

That's the case for a physicist, video game developer and self-professed ‘bread nerd’
Seamus Blackley
, whose adventures in (ancient) bread-making recently went viral. Teaming up with Egyptologist
Dr Serena Love
and microbiologist
Richard Bowman
, Blackley recovered yeast from an ancient Egyptian pot and then did what any respectable bread aficionado would do – baked a loaf with it.

Blackley documented the fascinating process on Twitter, from yeast retrieval all the way through to the end product: a delicious-looking puffed up sourdough,
complete with the hieroglyph for “loaf of bread”
.

“Using a nondestructive (sic) process and careful sterile technique, we believe we can actually capture dormant yeasts and bacteria from inside the ceramic pores of ancient pots,” Blackley wrote on Twitter. “We sampled beer- and bread-making objects which had actually been in regular use in the Old Kingdom.”

After carefully tending to the sample organisms, he added flour milled from grains that would have been common in ancient Egypt. The intention was to emulate Ancient Egyptian bread and baking techniques as closely as possible.
“This is a hobby,” Blackley told
The New York Post
. “It’s amateur science, and our intention is to make really good bread and beer. So you can taste what it’s like to be [in Ancient Egypt].”

If you talk to microbiologists around the world, they might tell you ancient yeast is having a moment. In May, scientists
used
5000-year-old yeast to brew beer, after a team of archaeologists
discovered
a brewery in a cave located in the northern Israeli city of Haifa.

Back to the bread: once Blackley’s dough rose, it was time to switch to 21st-century methods, proving you can’t go past a trusty conventional oven when it comes to baking the perfect loaf.
The result? Crusty on the outside, light and fluffy on the inside. Perfection, according to Blackley.
And there might be more Ancient Egyptian bread just around the corner.
How to become a sourdough-making star

What you can learn about baking from a hands-on class

How I joined the cult of sourdough

Sourdough bread pudding

How to make your own sourdough starter

Basic sourdough bread

Share
Watch Food online at SBS On Demand, your SBS TV catch up service. Stream food content and episodes online for free today! Read more about SBS Food
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Watch Food online at SBS On Demand, your SBS TV catch up service. Stream food content and episodes online for free today!
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
2 min read
Published 14 August 2019 11:48am
Updated 11 July 2023 2:10am
By Lucy Rennick

Share this with family and friends

Watch SBS On Demand live