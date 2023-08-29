Almond-crusted prosciutto and ricotta fritters

Fry fritters in small batches to avoid oil dropping in temperature. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden in colour. Remove fritters from the oil and drain on a paper towel.

Heat oil to 175°-180°C. Then shape fritters into small round balls of around 3-4cm in diameter then roll them onto the chopped almonds.

Whisk eggs in a large bowl, then add ricotta and stir well. Add flour, baking powder and stir well. Then add parmigiano and prosciutto, season with salt & pepper to taste.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.