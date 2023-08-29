Almond-crusted prosciutto and ricotta fritters

serves
6
prep
10 minutes
cook
25 minutes
difficulty
Mid
Ingredients
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 400 g fresh ricotta
- 100 g self-raising flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 80 g parmigiano reggiano (parmesan), grated (preferably 24 months old)
- 40 g prosciutto di parma, 0.5cm diced
- Salt and pepper
- 1 litre frying oil
- 100 g flaked almonds, roughly chopped
- 100 g fresh tomato basil chilli jam or any similar jam of your liking
Instructions
- Whisk eggs in a large bowl, then add ricotta and stir well. Add flour, baking powder and stir well. Then add parmigiano and prosciutto, season with salt & pepper to taste.
- Heat oil to 175°-180°C. Then shape fritters into small round balls of around 3-4cm in diameter then roll them onto the chopped almonds.
- Fry fritters in small batches to avoid oil dropping in temperature. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden in colour. Remove fritters from the oil and drain on a paper towel.
- Serve with chilli jam on the side and additional grated parmigiano reggiano on top (optional).
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.