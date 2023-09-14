SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Canadian

Apple-cranberry galette with marzipan streusel and caramel drizzle

Fold a circle of pastry over a cranberry-apple filling to make this lovely dessert - it's apple pie, with a twist!

A wedge of a pastry dessert sits on a dark plate, topped with a scoop of ice-cream

Apple-cranberry galette with marzipan streusel and caramel drizzle. Credit: Comfort Food With Spencer Watts

  • serves

    6

  • prep

    20 minutes

  • cook

    40 minutes

  • difficulty

    Mid

serves

6

people

preparation

20

minutes

cooking

40

minutes

difficulty

Mid

level

Ingredients

Pie crust
  • 2½ cups cake flour
  • 225 g butter, cold
  • Pinch salt
  • Pinch sugar
  • 105 ml ice water
  • Egg wash, made with 1 egg
  • 1 tbsp sugar

Apple filling
  • 10 Honey crisp apples
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 113 g butter
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp lemon zest

Cranberry compote
  • 1 cup frozen cranberries
  • 1½ tbsp sugar
  • 3 tsp orange zest
  • 75 ml orange juice (approx. juice of 1 orange )
  • 1 tbsp orange liqueur
  • ⅔ cup water

Marzipan streusel
  • ¼ cup chopped almonds
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • ⅛ tsp nutmeg
  • ⅛ tsp all spice
  • ¼ tsp cardamon
  • 56 g butter
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • Pinch of salt
  • ½ cup cake flour
  • ¼ cup marzipan, grated
To serve
  • Purchased caramel sauce and ice-cream
Chilling time: 30 minutes.

Instructions

  1. Make the pie crust dough. Place flour, butter and salt into a food processor and pulse until the mixture is the texture of course sand. Place the flour and butter mix into a bowl. Create a well, add the ice water and using a fork, bring it together. Place the mixer out onto a clean board or benchtop, bring the dough together into a smooth ball and wrap in plastic wrap. Place the dough into the fridge to rest for at least 30 minutes.
  2. Reserve 1 teaspoon lemon juice. Peel the apples and place in a bowl of cold water with the remaining lemon juice.
  3. Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F).
  4. Slice the apples into thin slices. Place a skillet over high heat. Add butter and allow it to brown slightly. Add brown sugar and cinnamon. Stir to combine. Add apples, lower the heat to medium and stir to coat. Cook for 5 minutes and then add the teaspoon of lemon juice and the zest. Cook to 85% cooked and set aside until ready to build the pie.
  5. For the compote, place the frozen cranberries into a saucepan. Add sugar, orange zest and orange juice and cook until the cranberries are soft, adding some water if needed. Add orange liqueur, and using a BBQ lighter, carefully set the liqueur on fire to burn off the alcohol. Combine the cranberries and the apples and gently stir together.
  6. Make the streusel by combining almonds and spices in a mini chopper and blitz to a course crumb. Add butter, brown sugar, a pinch of salt and flour. Add marzipan and pulse.
  7. Lightly flour your clean work surface. Roll out the pie dough into a large circle. Using a fork, poke holes into the dough. Place the apple mixture into the centre of the pie dough then fold the sides of the dough up to close the apple filling into place.
  8. Top filling with marzipan streusel. Paint the pastry with egg wash and sprinkle the dough with sugar.
  9. Bake for 25-35 minutes or until the pastry is crisp on the bottom and golden and flaky around the sides.
  10. Serve warm with ice cream and caramel sauce.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 14 September 2023 10:09am
By Spencer Watts
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends