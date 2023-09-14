Apple-cranberry galette with marzipan streusel and caramel drizzle

Make the pie crust dough. Place flour, butter and salt into a food processor and pulse until the mixture is the texture of course sand. Place the flour and butter mix into a bowl. Create a well, add the ice water and using a fork, bring it together. Place the mixer out onto a clean board or benchtop, bring the dough together into a smooth ball and wrap in plastic wrap. Place the dough into the fridge to rest for at least 30 minutes.

Reserve 1 teaspoon lemon juice. Peel the apples and place in a bowl of cold water with the remaining lemon juice.

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F).

Slice the apples into thin slices. Place a skillet over high heat. Add butter and allow it to brown slightly. Add brown sugar and cinnamon. Stir to combine. Add apples, lower the heat to medium and stir to coat. Cook for 5 minutes and then add the teaspoon of lemon juice and the zest. Cook to 85% cooked and set aside until ready to build the pie.

For the compote, place the frozen cranberries into a saucepan. Add sugar, orange zest and orange juice and cook until the cranberries are soft, adding some water if needed. Add orange liqueur, and using a BBQ lighter, carefully set the liqueur on fire to burn off the alcohol. Combine the cranberries and the apples and gently stir together.

Make the streusel by combining almonds and spices in a mini chopper and blitz to a course crumb. Add butter, brown sugar, a pinch of salt and flour. Add marzipan and pulse.

Lightly flour your clean work surface. Roll out the pie dough into a large circle. Using a fork, poke holes into the dough. Place the apple mixture into the centre of the pie dough then fold the sides of the dough up to close the apple filling into place.

Top filling with marzipan streusel. Paint the pastry with egg wash and sprinkle the dough with sugar.

Bake for 25-35 minutes or until the pastry is crisp on the bottom and golden and flaky around the sides.