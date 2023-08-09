SBS Food

Armadillo eggs with blue cheese ranch dip

What's an armadillo egg? It's a jalapeño, stuffed with spicy cheese, then encased with a sausage blend, wrapped in bacon and roasted in the oven.

serves

6

people

preparation

5

minutes

cooking

7

minutes

difficulty

Mid

level

Ingredients

Armadillo eggs
  • 6-8 fresh jalapenos
  • 1½ cups shredded aged cheddar
  • 3 tsp chipotle in adobo sauce
  • 142 g (5 oz) sausage meat
  • 142 g (5 oz) pork mince (ground pork)
  • 142 g (5 oz) beef mince (ground beef)
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tsp chilli powder
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 3 tsp BBQ sauce
  • 18-24 slices bacon

Blue cheese sauce125-170 g (4-6 oz) blue cheese
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • ¼ cup buttermilk
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • Lemon juice from ½ lemon
  • 1½ tbsp finely chopped fresh dill
  • 1½ tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F).
  2. For the armadillo eggs: Carefully hollow the core from each jalapeno, removing the seeds and stem.
  3. Add shredded aged cheddar to a bowl and toss with chipotle in adobo sauce. Stuff inside each jalapeno pepper.
  4. To a large mixing bowl, add the three meats, salt, freshly ground pepper, chilli powder, smoked paprika and BBQ sauce and mix to combine.
  5. Roll about ½ cup of the ground mixture into a ball and pat flat; wrap around a stuffed jalapeno and form into an egg shape; wrap with 3-4 slices of bacon. Continue with each stuffed jalapeno.
  6. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the internal temperature of the minced meat reaches 71°C (160°F).
  7. For the blue cheese ranch: Add blue cheese, garlic cloves, buttermilk, sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, finely chopped fresh dill, and finely chopped fresh parsley to a blender and blitz until creamy.
  8. Serve armadillo eggs alongside a small dish of blue cheese ranch.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

