Armadillo eggs with blue cheese ranch dip

serves
6
people
preparation
5
minutes
cooking
7
minutes
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
Armadillo eggs
- 6-8 fresh jalapenos
- 1½ cups shredded aged cheddar
- 3 tsp chipotle in adobo sauce
- 142 g (5 oz) sausage meat
- 142 g (5 oz) pork mince (ground pork)
- 142 g (5 oz) beef mince (ground beef)
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp freshly ground pepper
- 1 tsp chilli powder
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 3 tsp BBQ sauce
- 18-24 slices bacon
Blue cheese sauce125-170 g (4-6 oz) blue cheese
- 3 garlic cloves
- ¼ cup buttermilk
- ½ cup sour cream
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- Lemon juice from ½ lemon
- 1½ tbsp finely chopped fresh dill
- 1½ tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F).
- For the armadillo eggs: Carefully hollow the core from each jalapeno, removing the seeds and stem.
- Add shredded aged cheddar to a bowl and toss with chipotle in adobo sauce. Stuff inside each jalapeno pepper.
- To a large mixing bowl, add the three meats, salt, freshly ground pepper, chilli powder, smoked paprika and BBQ sauce and mix to combine.
- Roll about ½ cup of the ground mixture into a ball and pat flat; wrap around a stuffed jalapeno and form into an egg shape; wrap with 3-4 slices of bacon. Continue with each stuffed jalapeno.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the internal temperature of the minced meat reaches 71°C (160°F).
- For the blue cheese ranch: Add blue cheese, garlic cloves, buttermilk, sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, finely chopped fresh dill, and finely chopped fresh parsley to a blender and blitz until creamy.
- Serve armadillo eggs alongside a small dish of blue cheese ranch.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.