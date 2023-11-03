Asian-style guac

serves
4
prep
15 minutes
difficulty
Easy
serves
4
people
preparation
15
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 3 avocados
- ½ shallot, diced
- 3 makrut lime leaves, thinly sliced
- 1 red chilli, seed removed, finely diced
- 1 tbsp toasted sesame oil
- 2-3 limes
- 2 tsp coconut aminos
- Salt
- 2-3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
To serve
- 1 tsp black sesame seeds
- ½ bunch chives, finely chopped
- 1 packet corn chips
Instructions
- Add the avocados, shallot, lime leaves, chilli, sesame oil, juice of 2 limes and the coconut aminos to a bowl. Mash to bring everything together. Taste and season with salt and extra lime juice if needed. Loosen with extra virgin olive oil and stir through.
- Spoon into a serving bowl, top with black sesame seeds and chives. Serve with corn chips.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.