Asian-style guac

There is one dip that almost everybody loves and that is guacamole. There are so many ways you can go with this avocado dip – the power is in your hands! Here, I'm changing things up and making it a bit spicier.

  • serves

    4

  • prep

    15 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 3 avocados
  • ½ shallot, diced
  • 3 makrut lime leaves, thinly sliced
  • 1 red chilli, seed removed, finely diced
  • 1 tbsp toasted sesame oil
  • 2-3 limes
  • 2 tsp coconut aminos
  • Salt
  • 2-3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

To serve
  • 1 tsp black sesame seeds
  • ½ bunch chives, finely chopped
  • 1 packet corn chips

Instructions

  1. Add the avocados, shallot, lime leaves, chilli, sesame oil, juice of 2 limes and the coconut aminos to a bowl. Mash to bring everything together. Taste and season with salt and extra lime juice if needed. Loosen with extra virgin olive oil and stir through.
  2. Spoon into a serving bowl, top with black sesame seeds and chives. Serve with corn chips.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 4 November 2023 8:19am
By Simon Toohey
Source: SBS

