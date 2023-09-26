Bacon and egg roll seasoning

prep
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp sea salt flakes
- 1 tbsp garlic flakes
- 1 tbsp onion flakes
- 1 tbsp dried parsley
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 tsp coarse, mild Korean chilli powder
- 1 tsp toasted white sesame seeds
- ½ tsp toasted black sesame seeds
- ½ tsp curry powder
Instructions
- Place all the ingredients in a jar. Seal and shake to combine well. Store in a cool dark place for up to 3 months.
Cook's Notes
