Bacon and egg roll seasoning

Level-up your bacon and egg roll with this seasoning mix.

A bacon and egg roll sits on a brown plate. A prinking of seasoning can be seeon on the egg.

Bacon and egg roll seasoning. Credit: Adam and Poh's Great Australian Bites

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp sea salt flakes
  • 1 tbsp garlic flakes
  • 1 tbsp onion flakes
  • 1 tbsp dried parsley
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1 tsp coarse, mild Korean chilli powder
  • 1 tsp toasted white sesame seeds
  • ½ tsp toasted black sesame seeds
  • ½ tsp curry powder

Instructions

  1. Place all the ingredients in a jar. Seal and shake to combine well. Store in a cool dark place for up to 3 months.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Published 26 September 2023 5:33pm
By Adam Liaw
Source: SBS

