Baked cambozola with mostarda

For the mostarda: Add extra virgin olive oil to a medium-sized saucepan over medium heat. Add diced shallots and the ginger and sauté until softened. Add Bourbon whiskey and using a long match or lighter, set aflame. When flame dissipates, add white wine and white sugar, stirring to incorporate. Simmer liquid for a few minutes to reduce. Add diced apples, white wine vine vinegar, yellow mustard seeds and grainy mustard, stirring to incorporate. Simmer for 15-20 minutes.

Add raisins, dried apricots and dried cranberries, stirring. Simmer again until the dried fruit is plump. Remove from heat and set aside.

For the roasted pecans: Preheat the oven to 165°C (325°F).

Add water, sugar, salt, cayenne, cumin powder and pecans to a medium-sized saucepan. Simmer over low heat for 20 minutes.

Strain pecans from liquid and lay nuts out on a parchment paper-covered baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Set aside.

For the crostini: Preheat the grill to 260°C (500°F).Add butter, garlic, lemon zest, chilli flakes, finely chopped parsley, minced red chili, allspice powder and salt to a small mixing bowl and stir until fully combined and creamy.

Lightly spread one side of each baguette slice with compound butter and lay out on a baking paper (parchment paper) lined baking sheet. Toast under the grill for 1 minute or until crisp and golden brown.

For the baked cheese: Slice the rind from the top of the wheel of cambozola and place in a small oven-safe dish. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle with rosemary leaves and flake salt. Cook on the lower shelf as the crostini are baking for 3-5 minutes or until the edges of the rind are golden brown and cheese is molten.