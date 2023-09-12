SBS Food

Baked chocolate mousse cake

If you love chocolate cake and you love chocolate mousse but can never decide, I've got the recipe for you. This baked chocolate mousse cake is decadent and so easy to make.

  • serves

    10

  • prep

    30 minutes

  • cook

    30 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 375 g good quality dark couverture chocolate, 54%
  • 100 g good quality milk couverture chocolate, 33%, roughly chopped
  • 1½ tbsp golden syrup
  • 95 g unsalted butter
  • 80 g caster sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla bean paste

Finishing
  • 400 ml (2 tubs) double cream
  • 1 tsp Dutch processed cocoa powder

Instructions

  1. Heat the oven to 210°C (190°C fan forced). Grease and line a spring-form cake tin or cake ring, 18 cm in diameter.
  2. In a microwave-safe bowl, place the dark chocolate, golden syrup and butter. Heat in the microwave until completely melted. Set aside until required.
  3. Place the sugar, eggs and vanilla into a bowl and whisk on medium-high speed for 15 minutes, until thick and creamy.
  4. Gradually add the whipped eggs into the warm chocolate mixture, folding until completely incorporated.
  5. Fold through the chopped milk chocolate.
  6. Pour into the prepared tin and bake in the pre-heated oven for 22 minutes.
  7. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely at room temperature.
  8. To finish, spoon dollops of the cream on top of the cooled cake. Lightly dust with cocoa powder to finish.

Notes
The cake can also be served warm with cream on the side.
Store the cake in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 12 September 2023 3:51pm
By Kirsten Tibballs
Source: SBS

