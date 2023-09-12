Baked chocolate mousse cake

Instructions

Heat the oven to 210°C (190°C fan forced). Grease and line a spring-form cake tin or cake ring, 18 cm in diameter. In a microwave-safe bowl, place the dark chocolate, golden syrup and butter. Heat in the microwave until completely melted. Set aside until required. Place the sugar, eggs and vanilla into a bowl and whisk on medium-high speed for 15 minutes, until thick and creamy. Gradually add the whipped eggs into the warm chocolate mixture, folding until completely incorporated. Fold through the chopped milk chocolate. Pour into the prepared tin and bake in the pre-heated oven for 22 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely at room temperature. To finish, spoon dollops of the cream on top of the cooled cake. Lightly dust with cocoa powder to finish.





Notes



The cake can also be served warm with cream on the side.

