Baked chocolate mousse cake

serves
10
prep
30 minutes
cook
30 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 375 g good quality dark couverture chocolate, 54%
- 100 g good quality milk couverture chocolate, 33%, roughly chopped
- 1½ tbsp golden syrup
- 95 g unsalted butter
- 80 g caster sugar
- 4 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla bean paste
Finishing
- 400 ml (2 tubs) double cream
- 1 tsp Dutch processed cocoa powder
Instructions
- Heat the oven to 210°C (190°C fan forced). Grease and line a spring-form cake tin or cake ring, 18 cm in diameter.
- In a microwave-safe bowl, place the dark chocolate, golden syrup and butter. Heat in the microwave until completely melted. Set aside until required.
- Place the sugar, eggs and vanilla into a bowl and whisk on medium-high speed for 15 minutes, until thick and creamy.
- Gradually add the whipped eggs into the warm chocolate mixture, folding until completely incorporated.
- Fold through the chopped milk chocolate.
- Pour into the prepared tin and bake in the pre-heated oven for 22 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely at room temperature.
- To finish, spoon dollops of the cream on top of the cooled cake. Lightly dust with cocoa powder to finish.
Notes
The cake can also be served warm with cream on the side.
Store the cake in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.