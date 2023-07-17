Baked witlof with brioche and two-cheese sauce

Preheat oven to 200℃ (400℉/Gas Mark 6).

Halve the endives and cook 3 at a time in a hot frying pan with a knob of butter (about 15 g). Cook for 3-4 minutes until charred, and then put in a large roasting tin.

Toast cubes of brioche in a pan with about 20 g of butter. When toasted, place in the roasting tin with the endive and mix together.

Melt 2 knobs of butter (30 g) in a new pan. Add about 2 tbsp of flour and heat up to thicken. Mix with a wooden spoon.

Turn down the heat and gradually whisk the milk into the roux.

Add the cream, and simmer over a low heat for 2 minutes. Add mustard and stir.

Grate the Comte cheese and add to the pan (keeping a little aside for the top).

Take the pan off the heat, add a splash more milk and whisk. Season to taste.

Sprinkle fresh thyme over the top of the endives and brioche.

Pour the cheese sauce over the top and grate and/or crumble more Comte and the Santigo over the top.