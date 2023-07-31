Baklava smoothie bowl

serves
3
people
preparation
10
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- ¼ cup almond milk, or more to get desired consistency
- 2 ripe bananas, peeled and frozen
- ¼ cup walnuts
- ¼ cup almonds
- ¼ cup Aegina pistachios
- ⅓ cup Greek yogurt
- 1½ tbsp creamy Aegina pistachio butter or almond butter
- 1-3 tsp Greek honey, to taste
- Pinch of ground cloves
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp almond extract
For garnish
- 1½ tbsp raw shelled pistachios, coarsely chopped or 2 teaspoons each of pistachios, chopped almonds, and chopped walnuts
- Ground cinnamon
- Additional Greek honey, as desired
Instructions
- Add the almond milk and bananas to a blender, and blend until smooth and creamy. Add the nuts and blend again. Add Greek yogurt and repeat. Add the pistachio (or almond) butter, honey, spices, and almond extract and blend again. Adjust the amount of liquid as needed.
- Transfer the smoothie to a bowl. Garnish decoratively with chopped nuts, a sprinkle of cinnamon, extra fresh banana if desired, and a drizzling of honey, and serve.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.