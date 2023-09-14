Balinese corn fritters

Stand the corn cob upright on a work surface and use a large sharp knife to cut off the kernels, cutting as close to the cob as possible. Place the corn in a food processor with the shallot, garlic, chilli, lime leaf, curry paste and mushroom powder and process until a coarse paste forms.

Transfer to a bowl, add the rice flour and 60 ml (¼ cup) water, season to taste and stir to combine well. You may need a couple of extra tablespoons of water if the mixture feels too thick.