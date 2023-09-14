Balinese corn fritters

serves
2
prep
10 minutes
cook
10 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 1 cob sweet corn
- 2 red Asian shallots, coarsely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- 1 long red chilli, coarsely chopped
- 3 makrut lime leaves, thinly sliced
- 2 tbsp Balinese curry paste (insert hyperlink from Balinese curry recipe)
- ½ tsp mushroom powder or vegetable stock powder
- 55 g (⅓ cup) rice flour
- sea salt, to taste
- 500 ml (2 cups) vegetable oil, for deep frying
Instructions
- Stand the corn cob upright on a work surface and use a large sharp knife to cut off the kernels, cutting as close to the cob as possible. Place the corn in a food processor with the shallot, garlic, chilli, lime leaf, curry paste and mushroom powder and process until a coarse paste forms.
- Transfer to a bowl, add the rice flour and 60 ml (¼ cup) water, season to taste and stir to combine well. You may need a couple of extra tablespoons of water if the mixture feels too thick.
- Heat the oil for deep frying in a heavy - based saucepan over medium - high heat to about 180˚C. To test whether the oil is ready, drop a small spoonful of the fritter mixture into the oil and if it floats to the top, then the oil is hot enough. Working in batches, drop tablespoons of fritter mixture into the hot oil and fry until golden on both sides. Drain on paper towel and serve hot.
Experience Bali like the locals on Paradise Kitchen Bali with Lauren Camilleri.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.