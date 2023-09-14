Balinese curry

For the curry paste, place all the ingredients in a mortar and pestle or small food processor and pound or process until a paste forms.

Heat half the coconut oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the curry paste, season with salt and stir for 3- 4 minutes or until fragrant. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Heat the remaining coconut oil in a saucepan over medium - high heat. Add the garlic, shallot and chilli and stir for 2 minutes. Add the curry paste and stir for another minute, then add the lemongrass, bay leaves and lime leaves and stir to combine well.

Add 500 ml (2 cups) water and all the vegetables except the tomato and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the pumpkin is tender. Add the salt, mushroom powder and coconut milk, stir to combine well, then remove from the heat.