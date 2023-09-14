Balinese curry

serves
2
prep
40 minutes
cook
15 minutes
difficulty
Mid
Ingredients
- 4 tbsp coconut oil
- sea salt, to taste
- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 2 red Asian shallots, thinly sliced
- 1 long red chilli, thinly sliced
- 3 lemongrass stalks, pale end only, bruised
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 makrut lime leaves
- ½ cup thinly sliced carrot
- 1 cup diced zucchini
- 1 cup diced choko
- ½ cup diced eggplant
- ½ cup diced pumpkin
- 1 tomato, cut into wedges
- 1 tsp mushroom powder or vegetable stock powder
- 250 ml (1 cup) coconut milk or coconut cream
- 200 g firm tofu or tempeh (or a combination of both), diced
- steamed rice, to serve
Curry paste
- 3 garlic cloves
- 4 red Asian shallots
- 8 candlenuts
- 3 cm piece galangal, peeled
- 3 cm piece ginger, peeled
- 3 cm piece turmeric, peeled
- 2 long red chillies
- ½ tsp white peppercorns
- 1 tsp coriander seeds
- 3 makrut lime leaves
Instructions
- For the curry paste, place all the ingredients in a mortar and pestle or small food processor and pound or process until a paste forms.
- Heat half the coconut oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the curry paste, season with salt and stir for 3- 4 minutes or until fragrant. Remove from the heat and set aside.
- Heat the remaining coconut oil in a saucepan over medium - high heat. Add the garlic, shallot and chilli and stir for 2 minutes. Add the curry paste and stir for another minute, then add the lemongrass, bay leaves and lime leaves and stir to combine well.
- Add 500 ml (2 cups) water and all the vegetables except the tomato and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the pumpkin is tender. Add the salt, mushroom powder and coconut milk, stir to combine well, then remove from the heat.
- Stir the tomato and tofu and/or tempeh into the curry until heated through, then serve with steamed rice.
