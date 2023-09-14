Balinese laksa

To make the coconut milk, place the coconut and 375 ml (1 ½ cups) water in a blender and process until well combined. Transfer to a nut milk bag or a muslin- lined sieve over a bowl. Squeeze out as much milk as possible from the coconut, then set the milk aside and reserve the coconut for another use if desired. You will need about 400 ml coconut milk.

To make the curry paste, place all the ingredients in a blender or mortar and pestle and pulse or pound until a smooth paste forms.

Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a heavy - based saucepan over medium heat. Add the curry paste and lime leaves and cook, stirring continuously, for 15 minutes or until the oil starts to separate from the paste. Add the coconut milk and stock or water, reduce the heat to low and bring to a gentle simmer. It’s important to not boil the coconut milk or it may split.

Stir in the mushroom powder, salt and nori flakes. Simmer gently for another 5 minutes, then remove from the heat.

Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of water to the boil and cook the noodles according to packet instructions. Drain and set aside.

Heat the remaining vegetable oil in a frying over medium - high heat. When the oil is hot, add the eggplant pieces and cook until golden and crisp. Drain on paper towel and set aside.