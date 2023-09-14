Balinese laksa

serves
2
prep
30 minutes
cook
20 minutes
difficulty
Mid
serves
2
people
preparation
30
minutes
cooking
20
minutes
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
- 300 ml vegetable oil
- 3 makrut lime leaves
- 300 ml vegetable stock or water
- 1 tsp mushroom powder or vegetable stock powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tsp nori flakes
- 100 g dried vermicelli rice noodles
- 1 - 2 Japanese eggplant, halved lengthways and cut into 2 cm pieces
- 150 g tofu puffs
- 1 head baby bok choy, quartered lengthwise
- ½ cup trimmed snow peas
- ½ cup bean sprouts
- ½ cup coriander sprigs
- ½ cup mint leaves
- 1 small red chilli, thinly sliced
- 1 small green chilli, thinly sliced
- chilli oil, for drizzling
- lime cheeks, to serve
Coconut milk
130 g (2 cups) shredded fresh or frozen coconut
Curry paste
- 7 garlic cloves
- 3 long red chillies, seeded
- 4 red Asian shallots
- 1 tomato, chopped
- 3 cm piece turmeric, peeled and chopped
- 3 cm piece ginger, peeled and chopped
- 1 tsp coriander seeds
- ½ tsp black peppercorns
- 2 lemongrass stalks, pale ends only, chopped
- 2 candle nuts
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
Instructions
- To make the coconut milk, place the coconut and 375 ml (1 ½ cups) water in a blender and process until well combined. Transfer to a nut milk bag or a muslin- lined sieve over a bowl. Squeeze out as much milk as possible from the coconut, then set the milk aside and reserve the coconut for another use if desired. You will need about 400 ml coconut milk.
- To make the curry paste, place all the ingredients in a blender or mortar and pestle and pulse or pound until a smooth paste forms.
- Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a heavy - based saucepan over medium heat. Add the curry paste and lime leaves and cook, stirring continuously, for 15 minutes or until the oil starts to separate from the paste. Add the coconut milk and stock or water, reduce the heat to low and bring to a gentle simmer. It’s important to not boil the coconut milk or it may split.
- Stir in the mushroom powder, salt and nori flakes. Simmer gently for another 5 minutes, then remove from the heat.
- Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of water to the boil and cook the noodles according to packet instructions. Drain and set aside.
- Heat the remaining vegetable oil in a frying over medium - high heat. When the oil is hot, add the eggplant pieces and cook until golden and crisp. Drain on paper towel and set aside.
- Divide the noodles between 2 serving bowls. Top with the tofu puffs, bok choy, snow peas and bean sprouts. Pour over the broth, then scatter with the herbs and sliced chilli and serve with chilli oil and lime wedges on the side.
Experience Bali like the locals on Paradise Kitchen Bali with Lauren Camilleri.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.