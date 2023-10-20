Banana bake

serves
serves
10
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
1
hour
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp chia seeds
- 6-8 ripe bananas
- ¼ tsp salt
- ½ cup water
- ¼ cup macadamias, roughly chopped, plus extra to garnish
- ¼ cup pistachios, roughly chopped, plus extra to garnish
- ¼ cup sesame seeds
- ¼ cup dried cranberries
- ¼ cup dried apricots, roughly chopped
- ¼ cup pitted dates, roughly torn
- 1 cup desiccated coconut
- 1 tbsp wattleseed
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 160°C. Line a 20cm square brownie tin.
- Soak chia seeds in ½ cup water for a few minutes until a gel-like consistency forms.
- In a large mixing bowl, mash the bananas with the salt until you have a coarse paste. Add the remaining ingredients to the mixing bowl and use a spatula to fold everything through. Place contents into a lined 20cm brownie tin (you want the slice to be about 4cm in thickness). Top with some extra macadamias and pistachios
- Bake for 1 hour. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tray.
Note
You can use different nuts, seeds or dried fruit, or try substituting in other additions such as rolled oats.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.