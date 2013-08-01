Banana blossom, coconut chicken and chilli salad

banana blossom (see Note), thinly sliced and placed in acidulated water (see Note)

As soon as you slice into a banana blossom, you will need to place it in a bowl of acidulated water to prevent it from going brown.

Instructions

To make coconut chicken, place coconut cream, sugar, fish sauce, lemongrass, garlic, chilli, lime zest and juice and 375 ml water in a saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Add chicken, cover and simmer for 5 minutes, then turn off the heat and leave the chicken to poach for 25 minutes or until cooked through. Remove from poaching liquid and cool completely.





Meanwhile, to make dressing, place palm sugar, 80 ml water, ginger, chilli, lime juice and zest in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir to dissolve sugar, then simmer for 5 minutes or until slightly sticky and reduced. Cool completely, then stir in fish sauce and coriander.





Shred chicken into a bowl, then add mint, basil, coriander, drained banana blossom and spring onions, tossing to combine. Arrange on a serving plate and scatter with coconut, fried eschalots and chilli. Drizzle over dressing to serve.





Note





• Thai basil, banana blossoms and fried Asian red eschalots are available from select Asian food shops.





• To stop fresh-cut fruit and vegetables discolouring, submerge in acidulated water. Add 1 tsp lemon or lime juice, vinegar or white wine to 250 ml (1 cup) water.



