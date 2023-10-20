Banana pancakes

Instructions

1. Place the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, sugar, salt and cinnamon in a large bowl and whisk to combine well. Whisk the coconut oil, banna, milk and vanilla extract together, then add to the dry ingredients and stir to combine well. Stand for 10 minutes to allow the mixture to thicken.





2. Heat a large non - stick frying pan over low - medium heat. Add a little vegan butter and when melted, drop scoops of batter into the pan and cook until bubbles start to appear on top. Turn and cook until golden, then repeat with the remaining batter.





3. To serve, place 2 pancakes on each serving plate, top with coconut ice cream, sliced banana, a sprinkling of granola and a good drizzle of maple syrup. Garnish with edible flowers if desired.





