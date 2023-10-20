SBS Food

Banana pancakes

This dairy-free banana pancake, crisp on the edges and soft on the inside will sure to bring a smile to anyone's faces.

Banana pancakes Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali

  • serves

    2

  • prep

    10 minutes

  • cook

    10 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 300 g (2 cups) plain flour
  • 1 ½ tbsp baking powder
  • ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
  • 3 tbsp brown sugar
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 3 tbsp melted coconut oil
  • ¾ cup mashed ripe banana (about 2 bananas)
  • 375 ml (1 ½ cups) oat milk, or any plant based milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • vegan butter, for cooking
To serve
  • Coconut ice cream
  • Granola
  • Sliced banana
  • Maple syrup
  • edible flowers, optional
Standing time: 10 min

Instructions

1. Place the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, sugar, salt and cinnamon in a large bowl and whisk to combine well. Whisk the coconut oil, banna, milk and vanilla extract together, then add to the dry ingredients and stir to combine well. Stand for 10 minutes to allow the mixture to thicken.

2. Heat a large non - stick frying pan over low - medium heat. Add a little vegan butter and when melted, drop scoops of batter into the pan and cook until bubbles start to appear on top. Turn and cook until golden, then repeat with the remaining batter.

3. To serve, place 2 pancakes on each serving plate, top with coconut ice cream, sliced banana, a sprinkling of granola and a good drizzle of maple syrup. Garnish with edible flowers if desired.


Experience Bali like the locals on
Paradise Kitchen Bali
with Lauren Camilleri.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere.
Published 20 October 2023 11:32am
By Lauren Camilleri
Source: SBS

