Banana, walnut and chia bread

This one-bowl banana bread is egg-free, making it a great recipe for vegan baking.

A loaf of banana bread sits on a wooden surface. A few slices have been cut and lie in front.

Banana, walnut and chia bread. Credit: Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey

  • makes

    1

  • prep

    10 minutes

  • cook

    35 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 4 medium-sized super ripe bananas, roughly chopped
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil or coconut oil
  • 1 tsp vanilla essence
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp nutmeg
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • 1½ cups plain flour
  • 1½ tsp baking powder
  • ½ tsp baking soda
  • 1 tbsp chia seeds
  • ½ cup walnuts, slightly crushed

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a bread tin with a little bit of olive oil or coconut oil.
  2. Bring together the bananas and the sugar in a mixing bowl and mash them using a fork. Fold through the oil, vanilla essence, cinnamon, nutmeg and a pinch of sea salt.
  3. Sieve in the flour, baking powder and baking soda and fold thoroughly with a wooden spoon.
  4. Fold through the chia seeds and the crushed walnuts and pour the batter into the prepared bread tin.
  5. Cook the bread in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes or until a small knife pulls clean when inserted into the centre of the bread.
  6. Once cooked, remove from the oven and allow to cool almost completely in the tin before turning out.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 7 November 2023 2:58pm
By Tobie Puttock
Source: SBS

