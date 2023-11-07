Banana, walnut and chia bread

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a bread tin with a little bit of olive oil or coconut oil.

Bring together the bananas and the sugar in a mixing bowl and mash them using a fork. Fold through the oil, vanilla essence, cinnamon, nutmeg and a pinch of sea salt.

Sieve in the flour, baking powder and baking soda and fold thoroughly with a wooden spoon.

Fold through the chia seeds and the crushed walnuts and pour the batter into the prepared bread tin.

Cook the bread in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes or until a small knife pulls clean when inserted into the centre of the bread.