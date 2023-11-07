Banana, walnut and chia bread

makes
1
prep
10 minutes
cook
35 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 4 medium-sized super ripe bananas, roughly chopped
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil or coconut oil
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ¼ tsp nutmeg
- Pinch of sea salt
- 1½ cups plain flour
- 1½ tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp baking soda
- 1 tbsp chia seeds
- ½ cup walnuts, slightly crushed
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a bread tin with a little bit of olive oil or coconut oil.
- Bring together the bananas and the sugar in a mixing bowl and mash them using a fork. Fold through the oil, vanilla essence, cinnamon, nutmeg and a pinch of sea salt.
- Sieve in the flour, baking powder and baking soda and fold thoroughly with a wooden spoon.
- Fold through the chia seeds and the crushed walnuts and pour the batter into the prepared bread tin.
- Cook the bread in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes or until a small knife pulls clean when inserted into the centre of the bread.
- Once cooked, remove from the oven and allow to cool almost completely in the tin before turning out.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.