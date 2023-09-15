Billionaire shortbread bars with salted coffee chocolate

For shortbread: Pre-heat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Line a 23 cm (9 inch) square baking pan with parchment (baking) paper.

In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, cream the butter and the sugar. Add in the egg yolk, vanilla and salt and mix to combine. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and mix once more, then on low speed add in the flour gradually. Scrape sides again and mix once more. Using your hands gently fill the bottom of the baking pan, pushing the shortbread dough into the corners and filling the pan with a level layer of mixture. Place in the refrigerator and allow to cool for 20 minutes, then bake in oven for 10 minutes (the sides will just start to turn golden brown). Reserve for next layer.

For caramel: In a heavy-bottomed saucepan on medium heat, add the brown sugar, corn syrup and dulce de leche caramel. Whisk mixture occasionally until the sugar has melted. Add in the vanilla, cardamon, salt and the butter. Whisk mixture until the butter has fully melted. Place a candy (confectionery) thermometer in the mixture and turn down the heat slightly. Cook the mixture until a softball stage is achieved, 112-115°C (235-240°F).

Remove thermometer and pour mixture over the layer of cooked shortbread. Place in the refrigerator and allow to cool (about 30 minutes), then reserve for final layer.

For chocolate ganache: Assemble a double boiler by adding 1 cup of water to a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Place a heat proof bowl on top and add all ingredients except salt to the bowl. Stir occasionally with a spatula, scraping down the sides of the bowl, until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth and shiny. Carefully remove the bowl from the double boiler and allow to cool slightly (about 5 minutes). Carefully pour chocolate ganache over the chilled caramel layer.

Sprinkle with flaky salt and allow to let the chocolate layer set in the refrigerator (6 hours or overnight for best results).