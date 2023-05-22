Bitter lemon, mustard seed and garlic pullao

Heat the oil in a heavy-based saucepan with a lid over medium heat. When it is hot, add the peppercorns, cinnamon and cloves, along with the mustard, coriander and cumin seeds. Fry until fragrant but not burnt, about 10-15 seconds.

Add the curry leaves and chillies – stand back, as they will pop! Next add the onion and cook until medium brown, stirring often so it browns evenly.

Next add the ginger and garlic and cook, stirring until the raw smell leaves the pan, then add the yoghurt and salt and cook until the yoghurt thickens, about 3-5 minutes.

Add the rice to the pan and stir gently until combined. Top with the lemon slices and enough water to just cover the rice – about 150-200 ml (5-7 fl oz), depending on the size of your pan.

Turn the heat down to low, cover and let the pullao cook for 7 minutes, then check to see if the rice has absorbed all the water and is cooked through, with its grains standing on end. If not, give it another few minutes, then check again.

If the water runs dry before the rice is cooked, add a little more water, then cover and cook until rice is done.