Bitter lemon, mustard seed and garlic pullao

serves
6
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
15
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- ¼ cup (60 ml) sunflower oil
- ½ tsp black peppercorns
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 5–6 cloves
- 3 tsp brown mustard seeds
- 1½ tsp coriander seeds
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 5-6 fresh curry leaves
- 2-3 dried red chillies
- 1 large red onion, thinly sliced
- 3 tsp finely grated ginger
- 5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1½ tbsp full-fat Greek-style yoghurt
- salt, to taste
- 350 g (1¾ cups) basmati rice, rinsed, then soaked in water for at least 30 minutes
- 1 preserved lemon, sliced into thin rounds
To garnish
- 10 mint leaves, thinly sliced
- handful of unsalted cashew nuts, roasted in a dry frying pan
Soaking time: 30 minutes.
Instructions
- Heat the oil in a heavy-based saucepan with a lid over medium heat. When it is hot, add the peppercorns, cinnamon and cloves, along with the mustard, coriander and cumin seeds. Fry until fragrant but not burnt, about 10-15 seconds.
- Add the curry leaves and chillies – stand back, as they will pop! Next add the onion and cook until medium brown, stirring often so it browns evenly.
- Next add the ginger and garlic and cook, stirring until the raw smell leaves the pan, then add the yoghurt and salt and cook until the yoghurt thickens, about 3-5 minutes.
- Add the rice to the pan and stir gently until combined. Top with the lemon slices and enough water to just cover the rice – about 150-200 ml (5-7 fl oz), depending on the size of your pan.
- Turn the heat down to low, cover and let the pullao cook for 7 minutes, then check to see if the rice has absorbed all the water and is cooked through, with its grains standing on end. If not, give it another few minutes, then check again.
- If the water runs dry before the rice is cooked, add a little more water, then cover and cook until rice is done.
- To serve, gently spoon the rice out onto a platter and top with the mint and cashews.
Images and text from by Sumayya Usmani, published by Murdoch Books (RRP $45.00). Photography by Alicia Taylor.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.