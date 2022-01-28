Bò kho (Vietnamese beef stew)

Marinate the beef by combining the five spice powder, hoisin sauce, curry powder, sugar, salt, pepper, sesame oil and fish sauce in a large tray. Add half of your garlic and onions and then add mix in the beef. Allow to marinate for at least an hour or ideally overnight.

Heat a large pot or Dutch oven and add in a tablespoon of vegetable oil once hot. Add in the onions and allow to sweat for three minutes until soft and translucent. Then add in the garlic and cook until golden and fragrant. Add in the tomato paste and cook until dark red/brown colour.

Push the mixture to the side of the pot, so it doesn't cook further, and then begin browning the beef in batches, ensuring there is enough space between the pieces so they don’t steam. Once all the beef has browned, add it all back into the pot and add in the lemongrass, cooking for a minute until fragrant.

Add the coconut juice (you can also just use water) and add extra water until the casserole is fully submerged.

Bring to a boil then simmer for 30 minutes with the lid on. Skim off any froth on the surface of the casserole with a spoon.

Add the carrot and allow to cook for another hour or until the beef is tender.

Add a tablespoon of cold water to a small bowl with the tapioca powder and stir into a paste. Add the paste to the casserole and combine until it has thickened the stock into a sauce. Add more paste if you’d like the casserole to be thicker.

Finally season with sugar and fish sauce to taste.

Serve in bowls and garnish with some pepper and chilli oil to your liking.