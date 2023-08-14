Braised lamb shank pappardelle pasta with blistered rosemary tomatoes

Preheat oven to 165°C (325°F)

For the lamb shanks: In a bowl, combine fresh oregano leaves, minced garlic cloves, lemon peel, Dijon mustard, salt and freshly ground pepper.

Cover lamb shanks with marinade, coating evenly, and place in a Dutch oven. Add white wine, whole garlic cloves, chopped onion and olive oil. Cover the Dutch oven with a lid and cook for 2 hours or until meat is falling off the bone.

Remove from the oven. Remove meat from bones and shred with two forks. Fold shredded lamb in with pan juices and the cooked garlic and onions. Keep warm until ready to plate.

Add pappardelle nests to salted boiling water and cook for 5-7 minutes or until al dente. Using tongs, transfer pappardelle to the Dutch oven with shredded lamb. Add ⅓ cup of pasta water and toss to combine.

For the blistered cherry tomatoes: Heat extra virgin olive oil in a cast iron pan over medium-high heat. Add rosemary leaves and cook until slightly crisp. Add cherry tomatoes, sprinkle with salt and fresh ground pepper. Toss tomatoes in pan, until skins blister but tomatoes stay whole. Remove from heat.

Using tongs, plate the pappardelle, dividing between 2-4 dishes. Top with blistered cherry tomatoes and pan juices.