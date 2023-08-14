Braised lamb shank pappardelle pasta with blistered rosemary tomatoes

serves
2
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
2:10
hours
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 4 nests pappardelle pasta
- ⅓ cup fresh oregano leaves, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 tsp lemon peel, zested
- 1½ tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp freshly ground pepper
- 2 lamb shanks
- ½ cup white wine
- 10 garlic cloves, whole
- 1 medium white onion, cut in large pieces
- ⅓ cup olive oil
- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary, stems removed
- 1½ cups cherry or grape tomatoes, whole
- ½ tsp salt
- Freshly ground pepper
- Drizzle extra virgin olive oil, for pan
- Saganaki cheese, grated
- Fresh Italian parsley, chopped
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 165°C (325°F)
- For the lamb shanks: In a bowl, combine fresh oregano leaves, minced garlic cloves, lemon peel, Dijon mustard, salt and freshly ground pepper.
- Cover lamb shanks with marinade, coating evenly, and place in a Dutch oven. Add white wine, whole garlic cloves, chopped onion and olive oil. Cover the Dutch oven with a lid and cook for 2 hours or until meat is falling off the bone.
- Remove from the oven. Remove meat from bones and shred with two forks. Fold shredded lamb in with pan juices and the cooked garlic and onions. Keep warm until ready to plate.
- Add pappardelle nests to salted boiling water and cook for 5-7 minutes or until al dente. Using tongs, transfer pappardelle to the Dutch oven with shredded lamb. Add ⅓ cup of pasta water and toss to combine.
- For the blistered cherry tomatoes: Heat extra virgin olive oil in a cast iron pan over medium-high heat. Add rosemary leaves and cook until slightly crisp. Add cherry tomatoes, sprinkle with salt and fresh ground pepper. Toss tomatoes in pan, until skins blister but tomatoes stay whole. Remove from heat.
- Using tongs, plate the pappardelle, dividing between 2-4 dishes. Top with blistered cherry tomatoes and pan juices.
- Garnish with grated Saganaki cheese and fresh Italian parsley.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.