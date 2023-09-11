Brazilian-style seafood stew with garlic rice (moqueca)

serves
2
prep
15 minutes
cook
20 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 280 g (10 oz / 2 portions) cod (see Note)
- 6 prawns (shrimp), peeled and deveined1½ tbsp (30 ml) chilli oil
- Lime wedges and coriander leaves, to garnish
Moqueca
- 3 tsp (15 ml) olive oil
- 1 tbsp crushed garlic
- ½ cup diced yellow capsicum (pepper)
- 1 cup diced red capsicum (pepper)
- 1 tsp lime juice
- ½ cup fish stock
- 3 tsp sliced spring onion
- 2 cups canned whole tomatoes, crushed
- ½ tsp paprika
- ½ tsp chilli flakes
- 1½ tbsp chopped coriander (cilantro)
- 2 cups coconut milk
- 1½ tsp salt
Garlic rice
- 1 cup rice
- 1½ cup fish stock
- 1½ tsp crushed garlic
- 3 tsp sliced spring onion
- ¼ tsp salt
- 3 tsp butter
Instructions
- On a small baking tray, marinate the cod and prawns in the chilli oil. Reserve.
- For the moqueca: In a saucepan on medium high heat, add the olive oil, and once hot sear the pieces of cod for 1-2 minutes. Remove cod from the pan and set aside. Add the red and yellow capsicum (peppers) and sauté, then add the garlic and cook again for about 2 minutes. Add the fish stock, tomatoes, paprika and chilli flakes. Allow to simmer. Finish moqueca with the lime juice, salt and coconut milk and simmer again for a few minutes. Add the marinated prawns and seared cod back to the soup. Cover with a lid and simmer for 2 minutes, then finish with coriander (cilantro).
- Meanwhile, for the garlic rice: Add rice and fish stock to a medium-size saucepan on medium high heat. Cover with foil and cook until water is gone. Allow to stand for 5 minutes. Fluff rice with salt and butter, then finish with a sprinkling of scallions.
- To serve: Scoop out some rice and add it to one side of a bowl. Ladel some soup into the open space and top with fish and a few prawns. Garnish with lime wedges and coriander.
Note
I’ve used cod, but you could use whatever firm-fleshed fish is available.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.