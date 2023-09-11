Brazilian-style seafood stew with garlic rice (moqueca)

For the moqueca: In a saucepan on medium high heat, add the olive oil, and once hot sear the pieces of cod for 1-2 minutes. Remove cod from the pan and set aside. Add the red and yellow capsicum (peppers) and sauté, then add the garlic and cook again for about 2 minutes. Add the fish stock, tomatoes, paprika and chilli flakes. Allow to simmer. Finish moqueca with the lime juice, salt and coconut milk and simmer again for a few minutes. Add the marinated prawns and seared cod back to the soup. Cover with a lid and simmer for 2 minutes, then finish with coriander (cilantro).