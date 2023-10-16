Breakfast blaa with Nico’s brown sauce

Preheat barbecue.

For the brown sauce: Peel and core the apples then halve. Halve the onions but leave in their skins.

Place the apple on the grill to soften and add the onions near the coals to roast, then close the lid until both have softened, which should take about 10-15 minutes.

Heat the vinegar in small pot and pour over the dates in a bowl to hydrate them.

In a small pot toast the mustard seeds over a medium heat before adding a drizzle of oil. Then add the minced garlic, ginger and tomato puree and cook for 5 minutes.

When the apples and onions have softened, remove the skin from the onions and dice.

Stir the apples and onions in with the garlic, ginger, tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce and cook for 3 minutes

Add the sugar, cayenne pepper, soaked dates and vinegar and bring to the boil. Once boiling, leave to simmer for 30 minutes then blitz everything together until completely smooth.

For the blaa: Season the pork belly with black pepper and salt. Grill the pork belly over indirect heat for 15 minutes, turning frequently. Cook the sausage near the indirect side until cooked (approx.. 20 minutes) then butterfly and place back on the direct side of the grill to crisp up.

Place the black pudding over the direct side of the grill cooking for 5-6 minutes, turning halfway through.

Split the capsicum (pepper) down the middle and remove the seeds to form a little boat. Lay it flat on the indirect side of the grill so it stands still, then crack an egg inside. Season well with salt and pepper and cook the egg in the pepper for about 10 minutes or until the egg is cooked to your liking.

To assemble: Cut open your blaa (or other rolls) and spread with butter. Add the black pudding, squishing it as you go, then top with the pork belly, sausage and brown sauce.