Chocolate brioche buns

Place the flour, sugar, salt and yeast into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook and mix for approximately 1 minute.

In a separate bowl, place the eggs and water, then whisk to combine. Stream the egg mixture into the flour while mixing on low-medium speed.

Add a generous pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg, mix to incorporate, and ensure there are no dry ingredients remaining on the bottom of the bowl. Continue to mix on medium speed for 10 minutes.

Mix for a further 20 minutes, while gradually adding the butter. Once the butter has been added, continue mixing for the remainder of the 20 minutes.

Lastly, add the chocolate and mix to incorporate.

Transfer the dough into a lightly greased bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Allow to prove at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Place into the refrigerator overnight.

Lightly spray your workbench, scales and hands with vegetable oil spray, then roll the dough into 70 g balls. Place the buns onto a lined baking tray, ensuring space in between. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and allow to sit at room temperature for 3.5-4 hours.

For the egg wash: Place the egg and milk into a bowl and whisk to combine. Set aside until required.

To bake, heat the oven to 190°C (170°C fan-forced).