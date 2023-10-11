Brioche French toast kebabs with bourbon vanilla-maple glaze

If using wooden skewers, soak in water for 10 minutes. If using metal this is not necessary.

Instructions

In a non-reactive bowl, whisk eggs, cream, vanilla bean seeds and sugar together. Place the brioche cubes into the egg mixture and gently stir to coat the bread. Allow to soak in the mixture for 1 minute. Thread the soaked bread onto the skewers and place on a tray. Prepare the icing by mixing all of the wet ingredients in a bowl. Gradually whisk in the icing sugar and salt. Set aside until ready to plate. Preheat the grill to high heat. Oil the grill liberally. Place the kebabs on the grill. Cook for 1-2 minutes a side. Place onto a platter and drizzle with icing. Dust with powdered sugar and serve with fresh fruit and whipped cream.





Note

