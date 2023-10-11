Brioche French toast kebabs with bourbon vanilla-maple glaze

serves
serves
4
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
5
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 1 loaf brioche, cut into 7 cm (2-3 inch) cubes
- 4 eggs, beaten
- 1 tbsp cream
- 2 vanilla beans, seeds only
- 2 tbsp + 1 tsp white sugar
- Fresh fruit, to serve
- Whipped cream, to serve
Icing
- 3 tsp (15 ml) milk
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- ½ tsp bourbon vanilla extract (see Note)
- 1 cup icing (powdered) sugar
- Pinch of salt
If using wooden skewers, soak in water for 10 minutes. If using metal this is not necessary.
Instructions
- In a non-reactive bowl, whisk eggs, cream, vanilla bean seeds and sugar together. Place the brioche cubes into the egg mixture and gently stir to coat the bread. Allow to soak in the mixture for 1 minute.
- Thread the soaked bread onto the skewers and place on a tray.
- Prepare the icing by mixing all of the wet ingredients in a bowl. Gradually whisk in the icing sugar and salt. Set aside until ready to plate.
- Preheat the grill to high heat. Oil the grill liberally.
- Place the kebabs on the grill. Cook for 1-2 minutes a side. Place onto a platter and drizzle with icing. Dust with powdered sugar and serve with fresh fruit and whipped cream.
Note
Bourbon vanilla is a term traditionally used for vanilla beans grown on islands such as Madagasca, Comors and Réunion. You could use any vanilla extract (and if you like the idea of a bourbon-flavoured sauce, you could always add a little of that, too).
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.