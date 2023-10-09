Bruschetta platter with burrata

serves
6
prep
15 minutes
cook
10 minutes
difficulty
Easy
serves
6
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
10
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 1 baguette
- About 45 ml olive oil
- 1 red onion
- 2 tsp salt
- 2 tsp black pepper
- 3 beefsteak tomatoes
- ⅓ cup kalamata olives, pitted
- 1 clove garlic, peeled
- ¼ cup basil
- 1 ball burrata cheese
Instructions
- Preheat the grill to medium high.
- Cut the baguette into long wedges. Drizzle with oil and season with salt. Cut the red onion into 5-6 mm (¼ inch) rings. Drizzle with oil and season with salt.
- Mix 2 tsp salt and 2 tsp salt and pepper together onto a small plate. Slice the tops off the tomato; place the tomatoes cut side down into the seasoning mix. Drizzle with olive oil.
- Place the onions, tomatoes and bread oil side down onto the grill and cook until you get char marks. Grill the tomatoes and bread for 1-2 minutes on each side, until spices are crispy with char marks. Remove from the grill and slice tomatoes into quarters. Place all over the outside of the platter.
- Grill the onions for an additional minute or two until softened, but still holding some structure.
- Place the onions into a food processor. Add pitted kalamata olives, garlic, basil and enough olive oil to blend to make a course paste. Place onto the centre of the platter. Top with the burrata cheese.
- Add the grilled baguette slices and fresh basil as garnish to the platter and serve.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.