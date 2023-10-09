SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Canadian

Bruschetta platter with burrata

I'm bringing a little char to my version of bruschetta with grilled onion tapenade, barbecued baguette and tomato, and soft creamy burrata.

A round blcak tray holds a semiciclue of grilled bread and tomato, garnished with basil, sitting around a white ball of cheese on a round bed of olive dip.

Bruschetta platter with burrata. Credit: Fun'Q

  • serves

    6

  • prep

    15 minutes

  • cook

    10 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

serves

6

people

preparation

15

minutes

cooking

10

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 1 baguette
  • About 45 ml olive oil
  • 1 red onion
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp black pepper
  • 3 beefsteak tomatoes
  • ⅓ cup kalamata olives, pitted
  • 1 clove garlic, peeled
  • ¼ cup basil
  • 1 ball burrata cheese

Instructions

  1. Preheat the grill to medium high.
  2. Cut the baguette into long wedges. Drizzle with oil and season with salt. Cut the red onion into 5-6 mm (¼ inch) rings. Drizzle with oil and season with salt.
  3. Mix 2 tsp salt and 2 tsp salt and pepper together onto a small plate. Slice the tops off the tomato; place the tomatoes cut side down into the seasoning mix. Drizzle with olive oil.
  4. Place the onions, tomatoes and bread oil side down onto the grill and cook until you get char marks. Grill the tomatoes and bread for 1-2 minutes on each side, until spices are crispy with char marks. Remove from the grill and slice tomatoes into quarters. Place all over the outside of the platter.
  5. Grill the onions for an additional minute or two until softened, but still holding some structure.
  6. Place the onions into a food processor. Add pitted kalamata olives, garlic, basil and enough olive oil to blend to make a course paste. Place onto the centre of the platter. Top with the burrata cheese.
  7. Add the grilled baguette slices and fresh basil as garnish to the platter and serve.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 9 October 2023 2:01pm
By Spencer Watts
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends