Bruschetta platter with burrata

Preheat the grill to medium high.

Cut the baguette into long wedges. Drizzle with oil and season with salt. Cut the red onion into 5-6 mm (¼ inch) rings. Drizzle with oil and season with salt.

Mix 2 tsp salt and 2 tsp salt and pepper together onto a small plate. Slice the tops off the tomato; place the tomatoes cut side down into the seasoning mix. Drizzle with olive oil.

Place the onions, tomatoes and bread oil side down onto the grill and cook until you get char marks. Grill the tomatoes and bread for 1-2 minutes on each side, until spices are crispy with char marks. Remove from the grill and slice tomatoes into quarters. Place all over the outside of the platter.

Grill the onions for an additional minute or two until softened, but still holding some structure.

Place the onions into a food processor. Add pitted kalamata olives, garlic, basil and enough olive oil to blend to make a course paste. Place onto the centre of the platter. Top with the burrata cheese.