Buckwheat-espresso cookies

In a bowl, whisk together both flours, salt and espresso powder. In a large bowl, with an electric mixer, beat together butter and sugar on medium-high until pale and fluffy, about 4 minutes. With mixer on low, gradually add flour mixture, beating until just combined. Add cocoa nibs and vanilla and beat until just combined.

Transfer dough to a work surface and gently knead a few times to evenly distribute nibs. Form dough into a log roughly 30 cm (12 inches) long and 4 cm (1½ inches) in diameter. Tightly wrap log in parchment, and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour and up to 1 day.

Preheat oven to 170°C (325°F) and set racks in upper and lower thirds of the oven. Unwrap dough and slice into rounds 5 mm (¼ inch) thick. Arrange rounds 2.5 cm (1 inch) apart on baking paper lined (parchment lined) baking sheets.