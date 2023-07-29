Buckwheat-espresso cookies

The slightly bitter buckwheat flour (a pseudo grain made from seeds) pairs wonderfully with coffee and cocoa nibs to give these cookies a savoury, complex flavour.

Four different height stacks of thin brown cookies sit on a pink surface, in front of a cream background.

Buckwheat espresso cookies Credit: Yossy Arefi

makes

30

serves

preparation

20

minutes

cooking

15

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups plain (all-purpose) flour
  • ¾ cup buckwheat flour
  • ¼ tsp coarse salt
  • 3 tsp instant espresso powder
  • 225 g (1 cup) unsalted butter, room temperature
  • ⅔ cup natural cane sugar
  • ⅓ cup cocoa nibs, plus more for sprinkling
  • 1½ tsp vanilla extract
Chilling time: 1 hour or up to 1 day.

Instructions

  1. In a bowl, whisk together both flours, salt and espresso powder. In a large bowl, with an electric mixer, beat together butter and sugar on medium-high until pale and fluffy, about 4 minutes. With mixer on low, gradually add flour mixture, beating until just combined. Add cocoa nibs and vanilla and beat until just combined.
  2. Transfer dough to a work surface and gently knead a few times to evenly distribute nibs. Form dough into a log roughly 30 cm (12 inches) long and 4 cm (1½ inches) in diameter. Tightly wrap log in parchment, and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour and up to 1 day.
  3. Preheat oven to 170°C (325°F) and set racks in upper and lower thirds of the oven. Unwrap dough and slice into rounds 5 mm (¼ inch) thick. Arrange rounds 2.5 cm (1 inch) apart on baking paper lined (parchment lined) baking sheets.
  4. Bake, rotating sheets halfway through, until lightly golden, 13-15 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack and let cool completely. Cookies will become firm and crisp as they cool.

Note

Cookies can be kept in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
SBS Food logo
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.

Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch Food online at SBS On Demand, your SBS TV catch up service. Stream food content and episodes online for free today!
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 29 July 2023 4:45pm
By Martha Stewart

Share this with family and friends