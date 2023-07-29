Buckwheat-espresso cookies

makes
30
serves
preparation
20
minutes
cooking
15
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 1½ cups plain (all-purpose) flour
- ¾ cup buckwheat flour
- ¼ tsp coarse salt
- 3 tsp instant espresso powder
- 225 g (1 cup) unsalted butter, room temperature
- ⅔ cup natural cane sugar
- ⅓ cup cocoa nibs, plus more for sprinkling
- 1½ tsp vanilla extract
Chilling time: 1 hour or up to 1 day.
Instructions
- In a bowl, whisk together both flours, salt and espresso powder. In a large bowl, with an electric mixer, beat together butter and sugar on medium-high until pale and fluffy, about 4 minutes. With mixer on low, gradually add flour mixture, beating until just combined. Add cocoa nibs and vanilla and beat until just combined.
- Transfer dough to a work surface and gently knead a few times to evenly distribute nibs. Form dough into a log roughly 30 cm (12 inches) long and 4 cm (1½ inches) in diameter. Tightly wrap log in parchment, and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour and up to 1 day.
- Preheat oven to 170°C (325°F) and set racks in upper and lower thirds of the oven. Unwrap dough and slice into rounds 5 mm (¼ inch) thick. Arrange rounds 2.5 cm (1 inch) apart on baking paper lined (parchment lined) baking sheets.
- Bake, rotating sheets halfway through, until lightly golden, 13-15 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack and let cool completely. Cookies will become firm and crisp as they cool.
Note
Cookies can be kept in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.