Burgers with brie and grilled pancetta

In a large bowl, mash together the bread and wine and set aside for 5 minutes to allow the bread to break down. Stir in the chives and garlic and season very well with pepper. Add in the beef and, using two forks or the tips of your fingers, mix well just until combined. Divide the mixture into four equal pieces and shape into 1½-cm thick patties. Transfer to a plate or small sheet pan and place in the fridge to chill for while you preheat the grill.

Heat your grill to high and lightly grease the grates. Drizzle the onion slices with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper, being careful to keep the rings of the onion together. Season the surface of the burgers well with salt and place on the grill along with the onions. Cook the burgers and onions for 3 to 4 minutes on the first side until char marks appear. Flip and continue to grill until the burgers are cooked through and the onions are slightly softened and charred. Remove the onions from the grill and divide the brie over the burgers. Close the lid of the grill and allow the cheese to melt for 15 to 30 seconds. Set the burgers aside to rest for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, add the pancetta to the grill and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, flipping frequently, until crisp. If you like buttery toasted buns, spread the buns with butter and toast on the grill until golden.