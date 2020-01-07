Bush fruit Christmas cake

Traditional Christmas meets outback flavours to bring you this richly spiced fruitcake, topped with dessert quandong for a tart, peachy finishing.

Bush fruit Christmas cake

Bush fruit Christmas cake Credit: The Great Australian Cookbook

serves

12

people

preparation

30

minutes

cooking

3

hours

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups sultanas 
  • ½ cup raisins 
  • ½ cup coarsely chopped pitted dried dates 
  • 2½ cups fresh or frozen quandong, de-seeded
  • ½ cup chopped dried apricots 
  • ¼ cup quandong jam 
  • ¾ cup orange liqueur or orange juice
  • 250 g butter, softened 
  • ¾ cup firmly packed brown sugar 
  • 2 eggs 
  • 2 cups plain flour 
  • 1 tsp mixed spice 
  • 1½ cups macadamia nuts 
  • 1 tsp ground bush tomato 
  • 1 tsp ground pepperberry 
  • 1 tsp wattleseed, toasted and ground 
Decoration
  • 1 cup apricot jam 
  • 1½ cups water 
  • 500 g fresh or frozen quandong halves 
Standing time: overnight

Instructions

1. Combine fruit, jam and liqueur in a large bowl and mix well. Cover and stand overnight or for several days, stirring mixture occasionally. 

2. Pre-heat oven to 140°C. Line the base and sides of a deep 20 cm round cake tin with baking paper, allowing 5 cm to extend above the tin. 

3. Beat butter and sugar in a small bowl with an electric beater, until creamy. Add eggs one at a time, beating until just combined between each egg. Add butter mix to fruit mixture and stir well. Stir in sifted flour and mixed spice, then macadamias, bush tomato, pepperberry and wattleseed.

4. Spread mixture evenly into cake tin. Bake for 3 hours or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. 

5. To decorate, place jam and water in a small saucepan, bring to the boil and simmer uncovered until reduced to half. Strain into a bowl, discarding pulp. Allow to cool. Thaw quandongs if frozen. Quickly toss quandong halves in cooled glaze. Carefully place halves on top of cooled cake. This is a very sticky job, but take your time.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
SBS Food logo
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.

Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch Food online at SBS On Demand, your SBS TV catch up service. Stream food content and episodes online for free today!
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 13 July 2023 3:32pm
By Rayleen Brown

Share this with family and friends