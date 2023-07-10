Buttermilk-blueberry tart with walnut crust

serves
8
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
45
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 2 tsp unflavoured gelatine
- 1½ tbsp (30 ml) cold water
- 1 cup thick (heavy) cream
- 4½ tbsp sugar
- ¼ tsp coarse salt
- 2 cups low-fat buttermilk
- 1½ tbsp (30 ml) fresh lemon juice
- 4 cups fresh blueberries
Nut crust
- 100 g (3½ oz) walnuts, finely chopped
- 85 g unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1½ tbsp sugar
- 1 tsp coarse salt
- 1 large egg yolk
- 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
Crust freezing time: 30 minutes. Tart chilling time: 2 hours or up to 1 day.
Instructions
- For the nut crust: Preheat oven to 190°C (375°F).
- In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine walnuts, butter, sugar, flour, salt, yolk and vanilla. Beat until well combined. Firmly press into the bottom and up the sides of a 25 cm (10 inch) or 27.5 cm x 20 cm (11 inch x 8 inch) fluted tart pan with a removable bottom. Freeze until firm, about 30 minutes. Bake until edges are set and golden, about 40 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool completely on a wire rack
- For the filling, sprinkle gelatine over cold water in a small bowl; let stand until softened, about 5 minutes.
- Heat cream, sugar and salt in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar and salt. Add gelatine mixture and stir until it has dissolved. Remove from heat; let cool. Stir in buttermilk and lemon juice.
- Remove crust from pan. Spread filling into crust and refrigerate until slightly set, about 15 minutes. Scatter blueberries evenly over top. Refrigerate until filling is firm, about 2 hours (or up to 1 day).
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.