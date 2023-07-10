Buttermilk-blueberry tart with walnut crust

For the nut crust: Preheat oven to 190°C (375°F).

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine walnuts, butter, sugar, flour, salt, yolk and vanilla. Beat until well combined. Firmly press into the bottom and up the sides of a 25 cm (10 inch) or 27.5 cm x 20 cm (11 inch x 8 inch) fluted tart pan with a removable bottom. Freeze until firm, about 30 minutes. Bake until edges are set and golden, about 40 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool completely on a wire rack

For the filling, sprinkle gelatine over cold water in a small bowl; let stand until softened, about 5 minutes.

Heat cream, sugar and salt in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar and salt. Add gelatine mixture and stir until it has dissolved. Remove from heat; let cool. Stir in buttermilk and lemon juice.